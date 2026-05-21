EU backs birdwatching training to support Banjul year-round tourism drive

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By Fatou Gassama

Twenty-eight Gambian birdwatchers recently completed an intensive five-day entrepreneurship training designed to raise service standards and position birdwatching as a high-value, year-round tourism product for The Gambia.

The closing ceremony at the NACCUG complex in Bakau marked the end of an International Trade Centre (ITC) programme run with the Birdwatchers’ Association of the Gambia (BWA) under the World Bank-funded WACA Livelihoods Programme.

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Speaking for the European Union Delegation, Lumna Kamashi said the EU is proud to back the initiative and is focused on converting The Gambia’s biodiversity into real economic gains.

“The Gambia is one of West Africa’s premier birdwatching destinations, attracting enthusiasts globally because of its rich biodiversity, diverse ecosystems, and accessibility,” Kamashi said. “This training was designed to give you the skills to capture that opportunity.”

She stressed that birdwatching can diversify The Gambia’s tourism base and extend the season beyond traditional peaks, but only if delivery is professional and consistent.

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“Success depends on consistent quality, professionalism, and innovation in service delivery,” she said. She said the EU will continue supporting the sector through birdwatching projects, participation in international platforms like Birdfair trade fairs, and institutional strengthening of the Association.

Baba Galleh Bah, Public Relations Officer of the BWA, said the training delivered immediate, practical gains.

“We gained vital skills that will improve our work. We plan to use this to deliver excellent services to our clients,” Bah said. He thanked ITC team members Dauda Enyang and Hadidabo for their guidance and commitment.

Bah also outlined the Association’s conservation role with the Department of Parks and Wildlife, securing sites where hunting and tree cutting are banned.

“They become conservation sites. We are ambassadors,” he said.

Isatou Drammeh, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, urged graduates to build on the momentum.

“Take this training to another level,” Drammeh said before presenting certificates.

ITC coordinator Pedro challenged participants to innovate and defend the environment as a business imperative.

“We are competing with other countries for the same tourists. If we innovate, we will win them. We must be ambassadors for protecting the environment. Without it, we lose the product,” Pedro said.

The WACA Livelihoods Programme, part of Gambia WACA ResIP 2, targets youth, women, and persons with disabilities along the Kotu Stream with skills development, entrepreneurship training, coaching, market access, and grants. Organisers said birdwatching is already proving to be a critical niche for tourism diversification, conservation, and local livelihoods.