Sidia rejects Barrow’s ‘propaganda’ invitation to join him

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By Tabora Bojang

Veteran politician Sidia Jatta of PDOIS has reacted to President Adama Barrow’s call for him to join him in national development, describing the president’s comments as political propaganda aimed at impressing the electorate.

Barrow, while launching a road project in Sidia’s native Wuli, earlier this week, publicly appealed to him to join him.

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But asked for his reaction to the president’s call, Jatta said the president is on a political campaign saying anything that would impress people.

“Barrow found me doing what I am doing in this country. So is he the one to tell me what I should do? What is he doing there in Wuli? It is the same feeder road whose foundation he laid at Chamoi. It is the same road. There is nothing more, nothing less. It is propaganda. And this is not the first time he is calling my name, so it does not matter. He has been saying that everywhere,” Jatta told The Standard yesterday.