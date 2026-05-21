NFSPMC, Sosolaso ink agreement for smallholder onion farmers

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Press release

The National Food Security Processing and Marketing Corporation (NFSPMC) is pleased to announce the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with National Association of Vegetable Growers Cooperative (SOSOLASO) aimed at improving market access for smallholder onion farmers in the West Coast Region (WCR) and North Bank Region (NBR) of The Gambia. The agreement marks a significant milestone in the collective efforts to strengthen agricultural value chains, enhance food security, and improve the livelihoods of rural farming communities. Through this partnership, NFSPMC will facilitate structured market access for onion farmers by supporting the aggregation, marketing, and distribution of locally produced onions within domestic markets. The collaboration will provide farmers with reliable market opportunities, reduce post-harvest losses, and promote sustainable income generation for smallholder producers, particularly women and youth engaged in onion production across the two regions. The agreement will also contribute significantly to the development of the onion value chain in The Gambia while creating economic opportunities for producers in the West Coast and North Bank Regions. The initiative aligns with the Government’s broader objectives of promoting agricultural commercialization, import substitution, and national food self-sufficiency.

NFSPMC remains committed to its mandate of supporting agricultural marketing, food security, and value chain development in collaboration with key stakeholders across the country.