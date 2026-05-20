Why no party should mistake history for destiny

- Advertisement -

By Mohammed Jallow

The political landscape of The Gambia has entered one of the most consequential periods since the democratic transition of 2016. The nation now stands between consolidation and regression, between democratic maturation and political complacency. The road to the presidential election scheduled for 5 December 2026 is no ordinary political season. It is a national referendum on governance, economic stewardship, institutional reform, youth confidence, and the credibility of political leadership itself.

For any political party to assume inevitability would be a profound misreading of Gambian political history. Our electoral memory is rich with surprises. Those who once believed their structures were impregnable were humbled by the ballot. Those dismissed as politically insignificant have risen to become formidable forces.

- Advertisement -

The history of Gambian politics is one of dramatic recalibration.

In 2011, the political dominance of the former ruling establishment under the Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction was unmistakable. Then incumbent leader Yahya Jammeh secured a commanding victory, benefiting from entrenched state machinery, fragmented opposition, and the politics of incumbency. The opposition was structurally divided and electorally weakened.

Yet history shifted with remarkable speed.

- Advertisement -

The 2016 presidential election represented one of the most extraordinary democratic upsets on the African continent. Opposition coalition politics culminated in the victory of Adama Barrow, who secured approximately 43.29 percent of the vote against Jammeh’s 39.64 percent, while Mama Kandeh captured over 17 percent, proving the growing appetite for political alternatives.

That election shattered a myth deeply embedded in Gambian consciousness: that incumbency guarantees permanence.

Then came 2021, when President Barrow, under the banner of the National People’s Party, won re election with 53.23 percent of the vote.

Ousainu Darboe of the United Democratic Party followed with 27.72 percent, while Mama Kandeh secured 12.32 percent. Voter turnout surpassed 89 percent, an unmistakable indication of extraordinary political consciousness among Gambians.

These statistics tell an essential story.

The Gambian voter is no longer captive to historical loyalty. Electoral allegiance has become increasingly transactional, issue based, and performance driven.

This is precisely why no political party should take anything for granted.

The Strengths and Weaknesses of the Incumbent

The ruling NPP enters the 2026 contest with undeniable structural advantages.

Its greatest strength lies in incumbency, national visibility, coalition networks, administrative reach, and rural penetration. Since 2021, the Barrow administration has made measurable efforts in infrastructure expansion, road connectivity, energy access, digital modernisation, and diplomatic repositioning.

There has been relative macro political stability. The state has avoided major institutional collapse. International confidence has improved compared to the uncertainty that characterized the immediate post transition years.

However, incumbency also carries the burden of accountability.

The most persistent criticism of the current administration concerns economic hardship.

Inflationary pressures, youth unemployment, currency depreciation, high cost of basic commodities, and widespread frustration over purchasing power have steadily shaped public sentiment. While external shocks, including global supply chain disruptions and commodity volatility, have contributed significantly to these pressures, Gambians often judge governments not by explanations but by outcomes.

To address these realities, the incumbent must urgently pursue more aggressive interventions in four strategic areas.

First, agricultural industrialization must become central to economic policy. Food import dependency continues to expose the nation to external price shocks.

Second, youth enterprise financing must move beyond rhetoric into measurable execution.

Third, public procurement transparency must be strengthened to restore confidence.

Fourth, civil service wage reform and cost of living mitigation must be pursued with urgency.

The greatest political threat to incumbency is not opposition rhetoric. It is unmet expectation.

The UDP paradox

The UDP remains perhaps the most institutionally organized opposition party in Gambian history.

Its resilience across decades, ideological consistency, national spread, and legal political tradition make it a formidable force.

Its support remains deeply entrenched in urban centers, among sections of the educated middle class, and among many who continue to associate the party with democratic resistance during authoritarian rule.

Yet the party faces a strategic paradox.

Its greatest historical strength has become a source of political rigidity.

Many younger voters increasingly seek generational renewal, tactical reinvention, and messaging calibrated to twenty first century political realities.

The party’s framework requires renewal in communication style, youth engagement architecture, digital political strategy, and succession imagination.

If the UDP is to reclaim presidential viability, it must evolve beyond nostalgia for opposition heroism and present a fresh, executable governance vision.

History alone does not win future elections.

The GDC factor

Gambia Democratic Congress under Mama Kandeh remains one of the most underestimated variables in Gambian politics.

The party has demonstrated a capacity to retain loyal grassroots support and influence electoral arithmetic significantly.

Its challenge, however, has been strategic positioning.

To become a true national alternative rather than a balancing force, the party must articulate deeper policy sophistication on economic transformation, institutional reform, education, and governance modernization.

Charisma mobilises crowds.

Policy clarity mobilises nations.

The APRC legacy question

The APRC remains politically relevant despite the departure and exile of its historic leader.

Its enduring influence in parts of rural Gambia reflects the reality that political memory remains potent.

Yet the party faces an existential identity dilemma.

Can it transform into a post Jammeh democratic conservative institution, or will it remain permanently tethered to the unresolved legacy of authoritarian nostalgia?

Its future depends on ideological reinvention.

Emerging Forces and New Political Disruption

Perhaps the most fascinating development heading toward 2026 is the rise of political disruption.

The emergence of younger activists, civic protesters, independent reform voices, and unconventional political entrants reflects widening frustration with traditional political structures.

Figures such as Essa Mbye Faal represent a new political grammar.

His appeal lies not merely in electoral mathematics but in symbolic disruption. He speaks to an electorate increasingly impatient with conventional political choreography.

Similarly, reform minded civic platforms and issue driven youth mobilisation indicate that Gambian politics is entering a more pluralistic phase.

The rise of the so called Sobeya sentiment and other civic pressure formations illustrates a broader demand for authenticity, directness, and anti establishment political energy.

These movements may not immediately win state power, but they can alter electoral margins decisively.

The UMC and strategic relevance

United Movement for change and similar smaller formations occupy an important democratic space.

Though they may not currently command majority arithmetic, their ideological contributions enrich national discourse.

Smaller parties often shape coalition outcomes, policy debate, and electoral bargaining.

Their relevance should never be dismissed.

Demographic reality

The demographic center of Gambian politics has shifted.

Youth voters now represent the defining electoral bloc. Election observer data from 2021 indicated that approximately 57 percent of registered voters were between 18 and 35 years old, with women also comprising a numerical majority of registered voters.

This changes everything.

Political parties built solely around historical loyalties risk profound miscalculation.

Young voters prioritize employment, digital opportunity, affordability, governance credibility, education, and practical aspiration.

They are less interested in inherited political antagonisms.

They ask simple questions. Who will create jobs? Who will lower prices? Who will reform institutions? Who understands the future?

The party that answers these questions credibly will shape 2026.

Predicting the 2026 electoral pattern

Political forecasting in The Gambia is increasingly complex. Current indicators suggest several plausible scenarios. If economic frustrations intensify and opposition coordination improves, the incumbent could face significant vulnerability.

If opposition fragmentation persists, the NPP’s structural advantage may prove sufficient for victory.

If an emergent independent reform candidate successfully consolidates youth discontent, the election could become historically unpredictable.

At present, the most realistic electoral pathways suggest a competitive contest dominated by three broad blocs.

The incumbent continuity bloc. The traditional opposition reform bloc.

The emerging disruption bloc. No single actor presently commands guaranteed dominance.

What party leaders must improve

President Adama Barrow must deepen economic delivery and communicate policy outcomes more effectively.

Ousainu Darboe and UDP leadership must accelerate generational renewal.

Mama Kandeh must expand policy depth.

Essa Faal and emerging reform voices must convert symbolism into organizational infrastructure.

Smaller parties must build issue based coalitions rather than personality centered campaigns.

The future belongs to political sophistication.

The final reflection

The Gambia has matured politically.

Our citizens are no longer passive spectators.

They are evaluators, critics, and decision makers.

The era when political parties could rely solely on emotional loyalty is fading.

2026 will not merely test personalities.

It will test competence.

It will test vision.

It will test whether Gambian democracy can reward substance over sentiment.

This is why no political party should take anything for granted.

Power in modern Gambia is increasingly rented from the people, not owned by politicians.

And the people are becoming far more demanding landlords.