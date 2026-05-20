MAN GETS DEATH SENTENCE FOR KILLING HIS ROBBERY VICTIM 

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By Arret Jatta

The Bundung High Court yesterday convicted and sentenced one Ousainou Jallow to death on one count and life in jail on the other, for the killing and robbing of 62-year-old Binta Gassama during a violent robbery at her home in Fajara South Atlantic in September 2022.

Delivering judgment, Justice I Janneh found that the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that Jallow and an alleged child offender, Lamin Jammeh, jointly participated in the robbery and killing of the deceased.

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The court heard that Binta Gassama was found dead in her bathroom by her daughter, Sally Fiah, on September 4, 2022. Evidence before the court revealed that the deceased was lying naked on the bathroom floor. Her home had also been ransacked, with several valuables including phones, jewelry, a tablet, headphones, a router and car keys missing.