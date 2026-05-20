Nafa cash transfer reaches 46 households in Greater Banjul

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By Olimatou Coker

The Government of The Gambia, through the National Nutrition Agency and its partners, has expanded the Nafa cash transfer programme to the Greater Banjul Area, bringing direct financial relief to 46 vulnerable households.

The expansion builds on the success of earlier phases under the Gambia RISE Project, which targets households struggling with economic and environmental shocks. New beneficiaries will receive regular cash transfers alongside social behavior change communication aimed at strengthening household well-being.

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Mafugi Jawara, Senior Nutrition Field Officer for the West Coast Region, said registration is underway and progressing despite challenges.

“We’ve registered 5 to 6 households already and expect to complete all 46 today,” Jawara said. He cited inconsistent phone numbers, mismatched personal details, and high mobility within Kombo as key obstacles during enrollment.

Beneficiaries say the support comes at a critical time.

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“I’m truly grateful,” said Abdou Bah of the Greater Banjul Area. “The rainy season is approaching, and this will ease the burden on my family.”

Mariama Jallow welcomed the inclusion of urban settlements. She plans to use part of the funds for family needs and invest the rest in petty trading to secure long-term income.

“This project will help my family a lot,” she said. “I want to build something that keeps supporting us after the programme ends.”

In Kachumeh Village, 25 households were identified for enrollment. Amadou Fatty of Kachumeh Tumbukutu said the cash will help feed his family and fund livestock rearing and gardening to maintain self-reliance after the programme.

Famara Jarju, a Community Health Nurse, said the expansion gives families real hope during difficult times.

Officials said the move will widen the programme’s reach and strengthen social protection for vulnerable communities across The Gambia.