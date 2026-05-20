Poor documentation slows Nafa enrollment in Kombo

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Lack of proper documentation is blocking eligible residents from enrolling in the Nafa cash transfer programme in Kombo, the National Nutrition Agency (NaNA) says.

Malang Janneh, Administrative and Human Resource Officer at NaNA, made the statement recently during an enrollment exercise in Bundung Borehole. He said many prospective beneficiaries arrive without valid ID, making verification impossible.

- Advertisement -

“You cannot just give a name and expect to be registered,” Janneh said. “Without proof, we cannot rule out duplicate registrations or fraud. That is why we insist on proper documentation before anyone is enrolled.”

The problem is slowing the process to a crawl. In some areas, it takes a full day to process fewer than 20 people because beneficiaries struggle to produce documents.

The enrollment is part of the Resilience, Inclusion, Skills and Equity (RISE) Project, a Government of The Gambia initiative funded by the World Bank. NaNA is carrying it out with the Department of Community Development and the Directorate of Social Welfare.

- Advertisement -

Nafa is expanding to more districts in Kombo, Kanifing Municipality, and Banjul, with beneficiaries already validated by community leaders. But Janneh said some people have no identification at all, Gambian or foreign, and many avoid coming forward out of fear of disqualification.

“That fear is misplaced,” he said. “Foreigners are not automatically excluded. We urge everyone to bring whatever documents they have so we can assess eligibility properly.”

To register, validated beneficiaries must appear with two household members and present a national ID card, voter’s card, passport, or driver’s license. Photos are taken on site. Women are prioritised as primary recipients, with a designated proxy allowed to collect payments if needed.

Beyond cash transfers, the programme integrates Social and Behavioral Change Communication to improve practices around nutrition, climate change, and gender-based violence.

At Bundung Borehole, only 11 individuals were registered and six households enrolled.

Fatou Cham, Nutrition Field Officer for the West Coast Region, said poor contact information is another barrier.

“Phone numbers are often wrong or outdated,” she said. “Beneficiaries lose phones and don’t update us. That makes it hard to reach them for enrollment.”

NaNA is urging beneficiaries to present valid documents and keep contact details updated to avoid further delays.