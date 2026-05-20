Gambia gets Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire in Afcon qualifiers

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By Lamin Cham

The Gambia has been placed in Group C of the 2027 Africa Cup of nations qualifiers alongside big guns, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire and minnows Somalia.

The winner and runner-up after six match days between September 2026 and March 2027 qualify for the tournament in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda .

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The Gambia will seek to make her third appearance at Afcon after two sensational appearances including a quarter final finishing.

The qualifiers will start under a new management at The Gambia Football Federation with a new leadership to be elected in August. With the Independent Stadium expected to be available for Gambia’s home matches, many fans reacted with optimism despite the presence of two of Africa’s power houses four-time winner Ghana and three-time champion Côte d’Ivoire in the group.

Also, Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana are among 10 African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, which kicks off next month in the United States, Canada and Mexico.