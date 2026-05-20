Prosecution witness to testify in camera in Sana Manjang case

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By Arret Jatta

The High Court in Banjul yesterday granted an application by the prosecution for its next state witness to testify in camera in the ongoing case involving alleged Jungler Sanna Manjang.

This information was revealed during the continuation of cross-examination of the fourth prosecution witness (PW4).

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The state counsel justified his demand for his next witness to testify in camera citing safety and security concerns linked to the witness’s role during the former regime.

Opposing the application, the defence counsel argued that the prosecution had failed to establish any real threat to the witness and, maintaining that the previous witness had testified publicly without intimidation or threats.

The defence also argued that the unidentified witness was not listed in the bill of indictment and described the intended witness as an “afterthought.”

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“We therefore urge the court to allow the witness to testify in public if he doesn’t have skeleton in his closet,” the defense counsel said.

Delivering her ruling, Justice Sidi K Jobarteh stated that although she agreed with parts of the defence’s submissions, the court had a duty to protect the private lives and safety of individuals.

She consequently granted the prosecution’s application for the witness to testify in camera.The case was adjourned to Friday, 12 June, for the testimony of the unidentified witness (PW6).