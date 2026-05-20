UEG unveils first-ever degree programmes

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By Aminata AP Ceesay

Newly established University of Education (UEG) has officially unveiled its first-ever undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes, marking a major milestone in the country’s higher education sectorYesterday’s launch introduces a range of innovative courses, some of which are being offered for the first time by a university.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chancellor Professor Adamu Ahmed described the launch as a historic step toward strengthening specialised teacher education and expanding academic opportunities for Gambian students.

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The newly unveiled undergraduate degree programmes include BSc Education in Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Agriculture, and Geography, as well as BA programmes in English Education, French Education, History Education, and Islamic Studies. The institution also announced a BSc Economics Education programme.

Additional undergraduate programmes include BA Civic Education, BA Education in Arabic Language, Bachelor of Education in Primary Education, and Bachelor of Education in Early Childhood Education. The University will also offer specialised science programmes in Home Management, Food and Nutrition, and Clothing and Textile.

At the postgraduate level, the University unveiled four programmes, MEd in Educational Administration and Management, Master of Science in Education Management Information System (MSc EMIS), Master of Education in Educational Measurement and Evaluation, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE).

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The University described the development as a major step toward expanding access to specialised teacher education and strengthening the country’s higher education landscape.

The unveiling is widely regarded as a landmark achievement in the ongoing transformation of tertiary education in The Gambia.