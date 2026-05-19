Leadership is service, not inheritance

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By Mohammed Jallow

There comes a defining moment in the life of every nation when its people must pause and ask themselves a profoundly uncomfortable question. Are we building a republic governed by vision, competence, sacrifice, and principle, or are we merely recycling personalities under different banners while the foundational aspirations of our democracy remain deferred? For The Gambia, that moment is now.

The changing political atmosphere of our country, marked by the emergence of new political movements, the reawakening of civic debate, and growing public impatience with economic stagnation, has once again brought the issue of leadership to the forefront of national conversation. Recent developments, including the rise of the Unite Movement and the increasing mobilisation of various political formations ahead of future electoral contests, have reignited hope in some quarters and skepticism in others. Yet beneath the spectacle of congresses, rallies, public declarations, and carefully choreographed political symbolism lies a more pressing national question. Are Gambians witnessing the birth of a genuine contest of transformative ideas, or are we entering yet another season of political performance where style overshadows substance?

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Leadership in a republic is not inheritance. It is not a family estate to be transferred through entitlement. It is not a ceremonial title to be adorned for prestige. It is a solemn trust conferred by the people upon those who demonstrate the intellectual clarity, moral courage, and practical competence to advance the common good.

The tragedy of many post colonial democracies has been the gradual erosion of this sacred principle. Leadership too often becomes reduced to a transactional enterprise in which political office is pursued not as a vehicle for national service but as an instrument for personal ascension. Public service becomes private ambition clothed in patriotic language. Political succession becomes less about ideas and more about networks of influence, inherited loyalties, and strategic alliances designed to preserve power rather than transform society.

The Gambia must resist this dangerous drift.

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Our democratic journey has been one of extraordinary resilience. We have witnessed authoritarian excess, democratic awakening, political transition, and institutional reform. We have celebrated historic victories and endured collective disappointments. Through all these phases, one truth has remained constant. The destiny of this nation depends not merely on who occupies State House, but on the quality of leadership philosophy that guides those entrusted with power.

The emergence of new political movements presents an opportunity for renewal. It offers the possibility of expanding democratic competition and enriching public discourse. Yet newness alone is not virtue. A new political logo does not guarantee a new political culture. Fresh faces do not automatically translate into fresh ideas. A crowded rally does not constitute a credible development agenda.

The true test of any political movement lies not in the volume of its applause but in the depth of its vision.

The recent political excitement surrounding newly established movements reflects a hunger among Gambians for alternatives. This hunger is understandable. Across the country, many citizens continue to grapple with unemployment, inflation, youth migration, declining public confidence in institutions, and widespread frustration over the pace of socioeconomic transformation. For many, the promise of democratic change has not yet translated into meaningful improvements in daily life.

This reality imposes a profound obligation on both the incumbent government and aspiring political challengers.

The ruling establishment must understand that electoral victory is not a permanent endorsement. It is a renewable contract contingent upon performance. Governance demands measurable outcomes, institutional discipline, and a constant responsiveness to the evolving needs of the citizenry. Political legitimacy cannot be sustained indefinitely through historical narratives or rhetorical appeals to past achievements. It must be continuously earned through effective leadership.

At the same time, emerging movements must recognise that criticism of incumbency is not itself a governing philosophy. Opposition is not a substitute for vision. To inspire genuine national confidence, they must articulate coherent policy frameworks, demonstrate internal democratic maturity, and present realistic pathways for economic transformation, educational reform, youth empowerment, and institutional strengthening.

The Gambian people deserve more than emotional mobilisation. They deserve intellectual persuasion.

Our politics has for too long been vulnerable to personality centered calculations. Political allegiance often gravitates toward charisma rather than competence, sentiment rather than substance, familiarity rather than foresight. This tendency weakens democratic maturity and limits our collective capacity to hold leaders accountable on the basis of ideas and performance.

A republic advances when citizens interrogate policies rather than personalities.

The growing political conversations across our nation indicate that Gambians are increasingly aware of this necessity. There is an emerging expectation for issue based politics. Citizens are asking sharper questions. They want to know not merely who seeks power, but why they seek it, what they intend to do with it, and how they propose to achieve their promises.

This is the political culture we must nurture.

Leadership is service precisely because it requires sacrifice. It demands the willingness to subordinate personal ambition to national interest. It requires the humility to listen, the courage to confront difficult truths, and the discipline to make decisions guided by long term public benefit rather than short term political calculation.

Service based leadership understands that the office exists for the people and not the people for the office.

This principle is especially urgent for The Gambia’s younger generation. Our youth represent the nation’s greatest demographic strength, yet many continue to confront limited opportunities, systemic barriers, and economic despair. Their frustrations have too often been exploited as political capital rather than addressed as policy priority.

Every movement seeking national leadership must answer a fundamental question. What practical future are you offering Gambian youth beyond campaign slogans?

The answer cannot rest in symbolism alone. It must be reflected in credible economic blueprints, investments in technical education, entrepreneurship support, agricultural modernisation, technological innovation, and institutional reforms capable of expanding meaningful opportunity.

The same standard applies to national governance as a whole. Gambians deserve leadership capable of confronting the structural realities of our economy with seriousness and imagination. They deserve strategies that address debt sustainability, stimulate productive sectors, attract responsible investment, and strengthen institutional transparency.

What this political season demands is not louder rhetoric but deeper reflection.

The arrival of new political actors should be welcomed as part of democratic vitality, but it must also invite rigorous scrutiny. Their promises must be examined. Their structures must be assessed. Their policy depth must be tested.

Likewise, established political actors must not mistake familiarity for inevitability. Democratic relevance requires renewal. Every generation demands its own answers to national challenges.

The coming years will reveal whether The Gambia is maturing into a republic where leadership is earned through demonstrated service, or whether we remain trapped in cycles of political theatre where appearances substitute for achievement.

This is not merely a question for politicians. It is a question for citizens.

We must elevate our expectations. We must reject empty spectacle. We must insist that leadership be measured by competence, integrity, vision, and results.

The Gambia cannot afford another season of political performance.

Our challenges are too serious for superficial politics. Our democratic gains are too precious for careless experimentation. Our future is too important to be entrusted to ambition unaccompanied by substance.

The path forward requires a national recommitment to the idea that leadership is a covenant of service. Those who seek to lead must understand that the highest political office is not an inheritance to be claimed but a responsibility to be earned.

As our political landscape evolves and new voices enter the national arena, Gambians must remember that democracy is strongest when citizens demand more than promises. It is strongest when leadership is judged not by spectacle but by substance, not by inheritance but by service.

The future of this republic will not be determined by who shouts the loudest at rallies. It will be determined by who demonstrates the clearest vision, the deepest competence, and the greatest commitment to serving the Gambian people.

That is the standard our democracy deserves. That is the expectation our leaders must meet. That is the conversation this nation must now have.