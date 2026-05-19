GAMBIA TAKES BRONZE IN WAFU WOMEN’S U-20

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The Gambia Women’s U-20 ended the 2026 Wafu-A Girls Tournament in Guinea-Bissau on a high note, beating Mali 3-0 in a dominant display to secure third place.

After a draw with Liberia and a busy schedule, the Young Queen Scorpions came out focused and clinical. Goals from the exceptional Sarah Jarju and Teneng Marena sealed the win and capped off a memorable tournament where the team showed real growth, bouncing back from the opening loss to earn seven points from the last three games. The Gambia finished behind Liberia only on goal difference, as both sides ended with seven points and a goal difference of +3 after four matches.

Coach Joseph Jabang’s side will leave Guinea-Bissau with their heads held high, by also winning three “Player of the Match Awards” through Sarah Jarju (twice) and Nyima Sanneh.

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GFF media