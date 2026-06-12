The Promised Messiah (as) and the Ongoing Manifestation of Divine Humility

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‘The Promised Messiah’s(as) Exemplary Following of the Holy Prophet’s (sa) Model of Humility’

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) said that he would continue narrating incidents from the life of the Promised Messiah(as) which exhibit his great characteristics of humility and meekness.

The Promised Messiah’s(as) Conduct When Greeting Others

His Holiness(aba) said that even when those who were the staunchest enemies of the Promised Messiah(as) showed up at his doorstep, he met them with great kindness and hospitality. In fact, if ever they needed monetary help, the Promised Messiah(as) would give them more than they asked for. Such was his conduct towards even those who were his fiercest enemies.

His Holiness(aba) said that a man who was mentally unwell once called out to the Promised Messiah(as) in a very rude manner; however, the Promised Messiah(as) did not mind and immediately responded to him. The man told the Promised Messiah(as) that he should greet him with the greeting of peace, and so the Promised Messiah(as) greeted him with the greeting of peace. The Promised Messiah(as) gave him some money, and the man happily left. Thus, even to such people the Promised Messiah(as) exhibited great kindness.

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His Holiness(aba) said that if a guest ever went to meet the Promised Messiah(as), the Promised Messiah(as) would often stand up to greet them. If ever the Promised Messiah(as) was occupied with doing something when someone arrived to meet him, the Promised Messiah(as) would immediately turn his attention towards them.

His Holiness(aba) said that once, Hazrat Mufti Muhammad Sadiq(ra) went to visit the Promised Messiah(as), who greeted him warmly. The Promised Messiah(as) invited him to take a seat while he went and arranged some food for him. Mufti Muhammad Sadiq(ra) was under the impression that the Promised Messiah(as) would instruct someone to bring the food. However, a short while later, the Promised Messiah(as) emerged holding a tray of food in his own hands, which he presented to Mufti Muhammad Sadiq(ra). He told Mufti Sadiq(ra) to eat while he went back and brought some water for him. Upon this, Mufti Muhammad Sadiq(ra) burst into tears upon seeing the manner in which the Promised Messiah(as) was tending to him. He wondered that if this was how the Promised Messiah(as) was treating them, then one must consider the degree to which we should be kind and compassionate to one another.

His Readiness to Partake in Household Tasks

His Holiness(aba) said that the Promised Messiah(as) was not at all averse to undertaking household tasks. Mufti Muhammad Sadiq(ra) relates that once he was carrying a water vessel while searching for water to perform ablution. He intended to give the water vessel to one of the workers and ask them to bring him some water. However, the Promised Messiah(as) saw him and asked whether he needed water. Upon this, the Promised Messiah(as) took the water vessel and brought water for Muft Muhammad Sadiq(ra).

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His Holiness(aba) said that once, various people were eating mangoes in the courtyard of the Promised Messiah’s(as) home. As they became engaged in conversations, they forgot to pick up the mango peels which were attracting flies. Upon this, the Promised Messiah(as) tended to the flies and discarded the mango peels himself.

His Concern for Others Over Himself

His Holiness(aba) said that one of the Promised Messiah’s(as) workers said that he would often accompany the Promised Messiah(as) for the court cases he would attend. Along the way, the Promised Messiah(as) would ensure that his worker was the first one to ride the horse. The worker would express his discomfort in the fact that the Promised Messiah(as) was walking while he rode the horse. The Promised Messiah(as) would reply, saying that he did not mind walking, so he should not mind riding the horse.

His Holiness(aba) said that when the Promised Messiah(as) went out on a walk, he would not mind if someone walked ahead of him. His companions would be mindful of the fact that they did not walk in front of the Promised Messiah(as) so as not to kick up dust at him. However, the Promised Messiah(as) never minded, nor would everyone have ever seen the Promised Messiah(as) worrying about showing his rank or stature in any way.

His Holiness(aba) said that once the Promised Messiah(as) accompanied a funeral procession. At the cemetery, while the grave was being prepared, the Promised Messiah(as) waited by sitting on the ground to one side in the orchard. One of his companions immediately put down a sheet in the shade of a large tree and invited the Promised Messiah(as) to take a seat there instead. The Promised Messiah(as) then went and sat in the shade. Upon seeing the Promised Messiah(as), people began to converge around him. Whenever someone met him, the Promised Messiah(as) would offer the sheet for them to sit on. Eventually, it turned out that the Promised Messiah(as) himself ended up sitting on the dirt while his own followers comfortably sat on the sheet under the shade of a tree.

His Holiness(aba) said that Maulvi Abdul Karim of Sialkot(ra) relates that once, in the month of June, the Promised Messiah’s(as) family was travelling to Ludhiana. The house had been newly renovated, and one day it was there that Maulvi Abdul Karim lay down on one of the beds. When he awoke, he found the Promised Messiah(as) lying down on the ground beside him. The Promised Messiah(as) said that he had been standing guard and stopping children from making lots of noise and thereby disturbing Maulvi Abdul Karim’s sleep.

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat Munshi Zafar(ra) invited the Promised Messiah(as) to Kapurthala. One day, without warning, the Promised Messiah(as) arrived in Kapurthala in a horse-drawn cart, as the train did not stop in Kapurthala. There, the Promised Messiah(as) went to a non-Ahmadi mosque from where he sent the cleric of the mosque to inform Hazrat Munshi Zafar(ra) and Munshi Arora(ra) about his arrival. Upon hearing this, Munshi Arora(ra) was surprised and couldn’t believe that the Promised Messiah(as) would be there at a non-Ahmadi mosque. Upon arriving at the mosque, Munshi Zafar(ra) and Munshi Arora(ra) found the Promised Messiah(as) lying on the ground. When asked why he had not informed them of his arrival, the Promised Messiah(as) replied that there was no need to inform them, for he was only fulfilling a standing promise he had made to them about visiting Kapurthala.

His Holiness(aba) quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who said that his state was such that if ever he was offering prayers and He heard the cries of someone in pain, he would wish to break his prayer and render whatever benefit he could to that person and show that person compassion. The Promised Messiah(as) said that it was immoral to know that someone is in need of help and not help them. If one is unable to do anything, then at the very least they should pray for the person in need. The Promised Messiah(as) also enjoined good conduct and morals to people of all faiths. This was not just his guidance but also his established practice, through which he set an example for all his followers.

The Promised Messiah’s(as) Humility When Speaking and Listening to Others

His Holiness(aba) said that whenever the Promised Messiah(as) met someone, he did so with a smile and listened to all that they had to say. Every Ahmadi felt that they could go to the Promised Messiah(as) and let out all of their worries and woes. The Promised Messiah(as) would listen to everything a person had to say very intently and would reply with great care and kindness. The Promised Messiah(as) would never tell anyone to stop speaking. Once, someone wished to place their forehead upon the feet of the Promised Messiah(as); however, the Promised Messiah(as) held him up and said that this practice was not appropriate, and it would suffice to convey the greeting of peace.

His Holiness(aba) said that once a person who frequented various gatherings of various pirs and religious clerics visited the Ahmadiyya mosque and was surprised to see how openly people were speaking with the Promised Messiah(as). In his estimation, there was no respect in this mosque because of the manner in which people spoke with the Promised Messiah(as). To this, the Promised Messiah responded by saying that he was not of the opinion that he should be entirely unapproachable and that people should be fearful to speak with him. He said that he despised such idolatry, and indeed he had come to abolish any forms of idolatry. The Promised Messiah(as) said that he did not give himself precedence over anyone else. The Promised Messiah(as) said that there is no greater idolater than a person who is arrogant.

His Holiness(aba) said that once there was a man who had fallen into depression, and he would recount and enumerate his woes to whoever would listen. People would grow weary of his lengthy expressions. Someone suggested that he should go to Qadian and seek treatment from Hazrat Hakim Maulvi Nooruddin(ra). It so happened that when this man arrived in Qadian, he saw the Promised Messiah(as). He went to meet him, and, as usual, he began narrating all his woes at length. All those who were around grew weary and left; however, the Promised Messiah(as) stood there and listened to everything he had to say. In fact, the Promised Messiah(as) listened for so long that the man himself stopped talking because his mouth had become dry. Upon this, the Promised Messiah(as) invited him to rest, eat some food, and then visit Hazrat Hakim Maulvi Nooruddin(ra) and seek treatment. The profound moral conduct of the Promised Messiah(as) had such an impact on this man that he accepted Ahmadiyyat.

His Shunning of Self-Entitlement

His Holiness(aba) said that the Promised Messiah’s(as) own son attested that the Promised Messiah(as) did not live his life like a king or Mughal but lived like someone with meagre means. Once, the Promised Messiah(as) needed to travel to Batala and so he asked for a carriage to be arranged. Once it was arranged, the Promised Messiah(as) boarded the carriage; however, he forgot something and so went home to retrieve it. In the meantime, the carriage driver found other passengers. As a result, when the Promised Messiah(as) saw that the carriage was no longer there, he ended up walking to Batala himself. When Hazrat Mirza Sultan Ahmad(ra) learned of this, he severely reprimanded the carriage driver. However, upon hearing of this, the Promised Messiah(as) said to Hazrat Mirza Sultan Ahmad(ra) that he should not have done so, because the carriage driver was not at fault. He needed to be paid and had found other customers, so it was understandable that he did not wait.

His Holiness(aba) quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who writes:

‘It is necessary for the righteous to live a life of humility and modesty. This is an aspect of piety by which we must combat undue anger. To refrain from anger was the final and most trying stage experienced by many a great saint and the Truthful. Vanity and pride stem from anger; and in certain cases, anger itself is the result of arrogance and conceit. For anger comes about when an individual gives superiority to themselves over another. I do not desire that members of my community should consider themselves superior or inferior, behave arrogantly, or look down upon one another. God knows who is superior or inferior. This is a form of neglect that reeks of contempt. I fear that this contempt may grow like a seed and ruin such a person. Certain people meet those of high standing with immense respect, but truly great is the one who listens to a lowly person with humility, comforts them, gives importance to their opinion and does not rebuke them in a manner that would cause them grief. God Almighty states:

“Do not call one another by nicknames. Bad indeed is evil reputation after the profession of belief; and those who repent not are the wrongdoers.”

Do not call upon one another in a hurtful manner out of irritation. For this is the way of the sinners and the transgressors. A person who scoffs at another shall not meet death until they too are subjected to the same. Do not look down upon your brethren. When all drink from the same stream, who knows which of you is destined to drink more than the other? Worldly definitions cannot afford a person honour and greatness. In the sight of God Almighty, great is the one who is righteous.

“Verily, the most honourable among you, in the sight of Allah, is he who is the most righteous among you. Surely, Allah is All-Knowing, All-Aware.”’ (Malfuzat, English translation, Vol. 1, pp. 35-36)

His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah enable everyone to truly adopt humility and meekness and, having accepted the Promised Messiah(as), may we become those who truly act upon and do justice to the true teachings of Islam.