Association donates learning materials and sports equipment to schools

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

The Baddibu Society United Kingdom and the Kiang Association United Kingdom have jointly donated learning materials and sports equipment to 10 schools across Baddibu and Kiang, reinforcing diaspora-lesd support for education and youth development.

The handover, held on 20 May 2026, forms part of an ongoing partnership between the two UK-based associations, which began in 2018 following a cultural engagement in London. The collaboration has since evolved into a sustained effort to support communities back home through education and social initiatives.

- Advertisement -

Beneficiary schools included both English and Arabic institutions. Items donated comprised 20 boxes of white chalk, three boxes of coloured chalk, four gross of pencils, 20 boxes of pens, 60 packs of 10-piece exercise books, and 20 packs each of erasers, sharpeners, rulers, blackboard rulers and glue. The associations also supplied 20 footballs, 40 tennis balls and 20 packs of vanguard to strengthen school sports.

Former Chairman of Baddibu Society UK, Alkali Fofana, said the partnership is anchored on unity and cultural preservation. He noted that the initiative goes beyond material support to promoting African values among young people.

“This collaboration demonstrates what can be achieved when communities unite. Our aim is not only to provide materials but to strengthen cultural identity and encourage students to take their education seriously,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Chairman of the Baddibu Society UK Gambia Chapter, Buramading Kinteh, said the diaspora remains committed to supporting development at home.

“Baddibou and Kiang working together in this way reflects a strong sense of responsibility to our communities. This is about giving back and ensuring the next generation has the tools to succeed,” he said.

He added that the association’s interventions extend beyond education to include emergency support for families affected by disasters.

Representing the Alkalo, Arafang Dibba stressed that investing in education is investing in the future, urging students to use the materials responsibly and uphold discipline.

Principal of Farafenni School, Omar Gassama, described the donation as timely and impactful, noting that it would ease pressure on both schools and parents.

“Supporting students is key to national development. Government alone cannot meet all needs, and such interventions are critical,” he said, while calling on other organisations to emulate the initiative.

Community leaders and school authorities commended the associations for their continued support, noting that the donation will directly improve learning conditions while reinforcing cultural values among students.