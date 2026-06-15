African journalists explore AI Integration at Lenovo Facility in Tianjin

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By Amadou Jadama in Beijing

At least 22 African journalists participating in the China International Press Communication Centre (CIPCC) programme have visited the Lenovo Future Centre in Tianjin, gaining firsthand insight into how the global technology firm is integrating artificial intelligence into its products and enterprise solutions.

The visit took place at the Lenovo Smart Innovation Service Industrial Park, a major production hub for computers and laptops with a strong focus on AI-driven manufacturing and services. The Tianjin facility spans 107,000 square metres, with a total construction area of 112,000 square metres.

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Speaking to The Standard on the sidelines, Vicky Dong, a briefing consultant at Lenovo, described the company as a global technology powerhouse with annual revenues exceeding 58 billion dollars, serving over one billion customers worldwide.

“Our Tianjin factory is the first ecological zero-carbon factory in China’s ICT industry,” Dong said. “Built within three years, it is guided by three core strategies: green and low-carbon development, digital intelligence leadership, and lighthouse factory standards.”

She added that the facility represents a total investment of 1.8 billion yuan, with an annual output of three million units and an industrial value of 10 billion yuan. The park is divided into east and west zones and comprises eight buildings.

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Dong also highlighted Lenovo’s longstanding design capabilities, noting that the company was responsible for designing the Olympic torch and its “Auspicious Cloud” pattern for the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

“This reflects Lenovo’s excellence in design and its contribution to major national events,” she said.

AI-driven transformation

During the tour, Lenovo officials outlined the company’s transition from traditional hardware manufacturing to what it now defines as “AI infrastructure.”

Journalists were introduced to a range of AI-enabled technologies, including smart PCs with automated features, intelligent collaboration systems offering real-time translation, and advanced data centre solutions that utilise liquid cooling. The company also demonstrated AI-powered industrial automation tools designed to improve efficiency across manufacturing processes.

According to the company, these technologies are already being deployed across key sectors such as healthcare, education, finance, and manufacturing. AI capabilities such as auto-transcription, performance optimisation, and energy management are increasingly embedded in enterprise-grade devices.

The delegation also observed how Lenovo’s AI-driven data centre management systems significantly reduce power consumption compared to conventional setups, reinforcing the company’s emphasis on sustainability.

CIPCC programme context

The visit forms part of the CIPCC 2026 training programme, which brings African journalists to China to experience developments in technology, economic transformation, and media innovation.

Founded in 1984, Lenovo now operates in more than 160 countries, positioning itself as a leading player in the global shift toward AI-powered digital infrastructure.