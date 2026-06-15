SICPA, OSH move to tackle non-communicable diseases

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SICPA Gambia and the Occupational Safety and Health Association of The Gambia (OSHAG) have stepped up efforts to combat the rising burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) with a Community Wellness Day held at the GCCI Trade Fair Ground in Brusubi.

The initiative directly targets growing national concerns over hypertension, diabetes and obesity, placing strong emphasis on prevention, early detection and lifestyle change.

The event brought together health professionals, corporate actors, fitness instructors and community members for free medical screenings, health education, nutrition guidance and physical fitness sessions. Participants underwent basic health checks and received practical advice on managing diet, exercise, stress and overall wellbeing.

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Organisers said the programme was designed to address the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related illnesses by promoting simple, sustainable health practices and improving public awareness of preventive care.

Speaking at the event, OSHAG President Momodou Ceesay warned that non-communicable diseases are becoming a serious public health threat in The Gambia, driven largely by unhealthy lifestyles.

“There is a clear rise in hypertension, diabetes and obesity, and these conditions require urgent attention,” he said. “Health and safety must be prioritised everywhere — at home, in workplaces and across communities.”

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He stressed that prevention must become a national priority, urging Gambians to adopt regular physical activity, healthier diets and better mental health practices.

“Simple habits such as walking, jogging, stretching and mindfulness can significantly reduce long-term health risks. Prevention is always better than cure,” he added.

SICPA Gambia General Manager Momodou Clark Jarra said the initiative forms part of the company’s broader commitment to community wellbeing and sustainable development.

“We believe promoting health awareness is critical. Healthy individuals are the foundation of productive communities and resilient institutions,” he said.

He described the wellness drive as a practical intervention under SICPA’s corporate social responsibility programme, with plans to expand similar initiatives nationwide.

“This is our first major community wellness programme, but it will not be the last. We intend to scale up these interventions to reach more communities across the country,” he said.

Mr Jarra noted that the strong turnout reflects growing public awareness of preventive healthcare and the importance of routine health checks.

Beneficiaries welcomed the initiative, describing it as timely and impactful, particularly for individuals with limited access to regular screening and health information.

Yusupha Keita, a beneficiary said the programme offered valuable knowledge that can help people make better health decisions.

“Many people work long hours without paying attention to their health. What we learned here can help reduce illness and improve quality of life,” he said.

Another beneficiary, Aramat Sankareh, praised the organisers for making free health services accessible, noting that the programme helped many better understand their health status and the need for healthier lifestyles.

Organisers expressed hope that the Community Wellness Day will evolve into a sustained national outreach effort, calling on individuals, employers and institutions to take proactive steps in tackling non-communicable diseases and strengthening a culture of health and safety in The Gambia.