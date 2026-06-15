D26M Salikenni mosque inaugurated

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By Lamin Cham

Thousands of worshipers from all over the country on Friday attended the formal opening of Salikenni central mosque an imposing building that took over ten years to complete at the tune of D26 million.

The holy building symbolises a pulsating spirit of determination among the people of this historically important community whose membership spread all over the country and abroad.

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Known for its strategic spiritual and political importance, the village saw a beehive of activities as political and religious leaders arrived to a glamorous ceremony unrivalled in organisation and solemnity.

As customary of such occasions, a visiting imam from a neighbouring community, in this case Imam Sadibu Barrow of Baddibu Gunjur presided over the event.

After welcoming the dignitaries, he spoke of the importance of a mosque saying the only use of a mosque is to worship Allah in it, adding that the heavy investment will only be meaningful if it is properly taken care of and led by people with knowledge and faith. Jerreh Touray, a senior member of the mosque committee praised the efforts of the Salikenni community at home and abroad for the achievement.