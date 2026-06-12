GAMGO COMPANY SECURES BASALT SHIPMENT FROM CAPE VERDE TO BOOST GAMBIA’S INFRASTRUCTURE DRIVE

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GAMGO Company Limited has announced the successful arrival of a major shipment of high-grade basalt from Cape Verde, a development the company describes as a significant milestone in advancing The Gambia’s industrial capacity and infrastructure expansion.

The consignment, now stationed at Kanifing opposite the Egyptian Hospital, is expected to strengthen the supply of durable construction materials critical for road works, commercial developments, and residential projects across the country.

The company said it is motivated by President Barrow’s vision that there cannot be infrastructural development without basalt.

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According to the company, the initiative was driven by strong internal leadership, with Basamba Drammeh, Managing Director of Basalt Operations, playing a central role in coordinating the technical and logistical aspects of the importation. Drammeh oversaw the sourcing process, ensured compliance with international quality standards, and supervised the handling and preparation of the material upon arrival.

His hands-on involvement, the company noted, guaranteed that the basalt meets the rigorous specifications required for large-scale infrastructure projects, positioning GAMGO as a reliable supplier in a sector often challenged by material shortages and quality inconsistencies.

At the strategic level, Saibo Manneh, Chief Executive Officer of GAMGO, guided the broader vision behind the investment. Manneh aligned the basalt importation with the company’s long-term goals of fostering industrial innovation, supporting national development priorities, and reducing reliance on imported construction inputs.

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“This initiative is not only about material supply; it is about laying the foundation for sustainable growth and self-reliance,” the company stated, emphasising that access to high-quality basalt is critical to improving the durability and cost-efficiency of infrastructure projects nationwide.

The collaboration between Drammeh and Manneh highlights a dual-pronged approach that combines technical execution with strategic foresight. While Drammeh ensured operational excellence, Manneh focused on integrating the initiative into a broader economic framework aimed at job creation and private sector expansion.

Industry observers say the availability of locally accessible basalt could significantly impact the construction sector by stabilising supply chains, lowering project costs, and accelerating ongoing public and private developments.

GAMGO Company further underscored that the project will generate employment opportunities, particularly in logistics, site operations, and distribution, thereby contributing to local economic activity.

The company has invited contractors, developers, and other stakeholders to engage with its basalt supply services as demand for quality construction materials continues to rise in tandem with The Gambia’s infrastructure ambitions.

For supply arrangements and further inquiries, GAMGO has directed customers to contact its Basalt Customer Service unit.

Source; GAMGO