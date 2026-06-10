TOMORROW’S WORLD CUP OPENING CEREMONY: WHO’S PERFORMING, WHEN IT STARTS, HOW TO WATCH

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The 2026 World Cup will launch with a series of historic opening ceremonies across North America, marking the first time the tournament has been launched simultaneously in three host countries.

The United States, Mexico and Canada will officially launch the biggest World Cup in history.

While the US hosted the tournament in 1994 and Mexico in 1970 and 1986, Canada will host the competition for the first time. Together, the three countries will open the tournament.

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This World Cup will feature a record 104 matches spread across 16 host cities. The global event will run from the opening match in Mexico on Thursday, June 11, to the final on Sunday, July 19, in New York.

What are the 2026 World Cup opening ceremonies?

The three interconnected ceremonies staged across Mexico, Canada and the US are built around a shared theme designed to unite the three host nations while showcasing each country’s culture, identity and creative talent.

Each event will begin 90 minutes before the host nation’s opening match.

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The ceremonies are being produced by Marco Balich, the creative director behind several Olympic opening ceremonies, including the 2026 Winter Games edition and major international sporting events. While each show will have its own distinct character, all three will be linked by a shared theme centred on football’s ability to unite people across borders.

Each host country will bring its own visual style to the ceremonies. Canada will be represented through a cultural mosaic, Mexico through papel picado, and the US through what Balich called “a super shiny, glowing cup”.

“The World Cup is a moment the world shares, and that begins with how we open it,” said Fifa president Gianni Infantino.

“Starting with Mexico City and continuing the next days with Toronto and Los Angeles, these ceremonies will bring together music, culture and football in a way that reflects both the individuality of each nation and the unity that defines this tournament. It is a powerful way to begin a truly global celebration.”

According to The Athletic, the ceremony in Mexico City is expected to run for about 16 minutes and 30 seconds, while the shows in Toronto and Los Angeles are scheduled to last approximately 13 minutes each.

Once the performances conclude, the pitch will be handed over to the teams for their pre-match warm-ups. Matchday protocol ceremonies, including the player walkouts and official introductions, will then begin 25 minutes before kickoff and are expected to last about 13 minutes.

Who is playing in the opening games?

Mexico will face South Africa in the first match of the tournament, which will take place following the opening ceremony in Mexico City.

Canada will play against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto, marking a historic milestone as it will be the Canadian Men’s National Team’s first World Cup match played on home soil.

The US will take on Paraguay in their opening match following the celebration in Los Angeles.

When and where are the World Cup opening ceremonies?

Mexico City (June 11)

Mexico will launch the tournament at Mexico City Stadium (formerly known as the Estadio Azteca) 90 minutes before its opening match against South Africa, in a repeat of the 2010 opener.

The ceremony is expected to celebrate Mexican culture through Indigenous performers, contemporary folkloric acts and the traditional art of papel picado.

Artists featured on the Official FIFA World Cup Album are expected to perform, including Alejandro Fernandez, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Angeles Azules, and Mana. The show will also include South African singer-songwriter Tyla.

Shakira is also expected to perform her Dai Dai – an Italian phrase meaning “let’s go” or “come on” – along with Burna Boy. Shakira is also set to co-headline the inaugural World Cup Final Halftime Show on July 19, alongside Madonna and K-pop band BTS.

Authorities have declared June 11 a public holiday in Mexico City, with schools closed and employers encouraged to allow remote work. Access to the stadium area will be restricted to ticket holders, accredited media and authorised personnel.

Opening day schedule in Mexico

9:00 (15:00 GMT): Stadium gates open

11:00 (17:00 GMT): Opening ceremony begins

12:10 (18:10 GMT): Team warm-ups

13:00 (19:00 GMT): Mexico vs South Africa kickoff

Toronto (June 12)

Canada’s ceremony will take place at Toronto Stadium before the country’s World Cup match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. The opening ceremony in Toronto will kick off at 1:30pm local time (17:30 GMT).

The ceremony will begin with a unique countdown designed to take viewers on a “journey across Canada”, highlighting moments that reflect the nation “from coast to coast to coast”.

Centred on the theme of a cultural mosaic, the event will highlight Canada’s diversity through music and performance, with artists including Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Michael Buble, Nora Fatehi, Sanjoy, Vegedream and William Prince.

The match immediately following the ceremony against Bosnia and Herzegovina is deeply significant, as it will be the first FIFA World Cup match to be played by the Canadian Men’s National Team on home soil.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino noted that the Toronto ceremony will be a “powerful reflection of Canada’s identity” and a “moment of pride, unity and anticipation” as the country steps onto football’s biggest stage.

Opening day schedule in Canada

13:30 (17:30 GMT): Opening ceremony begins.

15:00 (19:00 GMT): Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina kicks off.

After the ceremony concludes, the teams will complete their warm-ups before the official pre-match proceedings and kickoff at 3pm local time (19:00 GMT).

Los Angeles (June 12)

The US will host its opening celebration at the Los Angeles Stadium before facing Paraguay.

The ceremony will feature large-scale visuals, immersive storytelling and performances from global artists including Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema and Tyla.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino highlighted that this specific artist lineup was chosen to reflect the cultural diversity and vibrant diasporas of the US, showcasing the nation’s considerable influence on global pop culture, music, and entertainment.

Opening day schedule in US

16:30 (23:30 GMT): Opening ceremony begins

18:00 (01:00 GMT June 13): The US vs Paraguay kicks off.

How can you watch the World Cup opening ceremony?

Fans in the US can watch the opening ceremonies through FIFA’s official broadcast partners. English-language coverage will be available on FOX and FS1, while Spanish-language coverage will air on Telemundo and Universo.

For free streaming, Tubi will simulcast the opening ceremonies and the opening matches, including Mexico vs South Africa on June 11 and the United States vs Paraguay on June 12.

All 104 World Cup matches will also be available through the FOX One app (subscription required), while Spanish-language viewers can stream every match on Peacock and the Telemundo app.