Chinese Embassy hosts International Day for Dialogue commemoration

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By Fatou Gassama

The Chinese Embassy in The Gambia on Tuesday hosted a cultural event to commemorate International Day for Dialogue Among Civilisations, bringing together government officials, diplomats, students, academics, and cultural practitioners to promote mutual understanding and cultural exchange.

The day is set aside by the United Nations to promote mutual understanding, respect, peaceful coexistence, and cooperation among people of different cultures and traditions.

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Held at Charles Jow Memorial Academy, the event featured Chinese and Gambian cultural performances, exhibitions, calligraphy demonstrations, lantern-making activities, and discussions aimed at strengthening friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

In his welcome remarks, the school’s Vice Principal, Fatou Colley, described the gathering as an opportunity for students and guests to learn from one another and build lasting friendships through cultural exchange.

The chairman of the Board of Governors, Essa Sowe, said education remains one of the most effective tools for fostering dialogue among civilisations. He noted that schools play a vital role in teaching values such as tolerance, empathy, cooperation, and responsible citizenship.

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“At Charles Jow Memorial Academy, we are committed to nurturing students who are academically competent, morally upright, culturally aware, and globally minded,” he said.

The United Nations Resident Coordinator, Paul Turner, said dialogue remains essential in a world facing growing divisions and conflict.

“Diversity is not a source of weakness, but a source of strength, learning and shared progress,” he said, urging young people to become ambassadors of peace and understanding.

The Deputy Head of Mission at the Chinese Embassy, Zhao Shangsen, highlighted the significance of the observance, noting that it aligns with the Global Civilisation Initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2023.

He reaffirmed China’s commitment to promoting dialogue and mutual learning among civilisations, saying: “China is ready to work with all civilisations to create a brighter future for humanity.”

The event concluded with cultural performances and recognition of winners of the Yang Mathematician Annual Quiz Competition.