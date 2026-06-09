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Senegal has quality to go far at the World Cup

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Senegal head to World Cup 2026 as one of Africa’s strongest contenders, with the Lions of Teranga aiming to build on a proud recent history at the global finals.

The West Africans have become one of the continent’s most consistent teams over the last two decades, reaching the World Cup quarter-finals on debut in 2002 and again making an impact on their return to the tournament in 2018 and 2022.

They have a host of players plying their trade in top leagues in Europe and have a flair about them that makes the side attractive to watch.

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Head coach – Pape Thiaw
Pape Thiaw leads Senegal into the tournament after taking over from long-serving coach Aliou Cissé in 2024.

A former Senegal international, Thiaw was part of the country’s 2002 FIFA World Cup squad that reached the quarter-finals and understands the significance of the competition for the nation.

He has built on the foundations laid by Cissé, while adding his own ideas to a side packed with European-based talent and major tournament experience.

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His task now is to take a talented generation deep into the World Cup knockout stages.

Senegal’s Group Stage fixtures
France vs Senegal | 16 June 2026 | New York New Jersey Stadium | 19:00 GMT
Senegal begin with a high-profile rematch of their famous 2002 World Cup opener. A positive result against France would immediately strengthen their qualification hopes and provide another major statement on the global stage.

Norway vs Senegal | 23 June 2026 | New York New Jersey Stadium | 00:00 GMT
A potentially decisive fixture in the race for the knockout rounds. Norway’s attacking quality through Erling Haaland will test Senegal, but the Lions of Teranga will view this as a match in which they can take points.

Senegal vs Iraq | 26 June 2026 | Toronto Stadium | 19:00 GMT
Senegal complete their group campaign against Iraq in Toronto. Depending on earlier results, this could be a crucial match in the battle to secure progress to the Round of 32.

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