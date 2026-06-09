Senegal has quality to go far at the World Cup

Senegal head to World Cup 2026 as one of Africa’s strongest contenders, with the Lions of Teranga aiming to build on a proud recent history at the global finals.
The West Africans have become one of the continent’s most consistent teams over the last two decades, reaching the World Cup quarter-finals on debut in 2002 and again making an impact on their return to the tournament in 2018 and 2022.
They have a host of players plying their trade in top leagues in Europe and have a flair about them that makes the side attractive to watch.
Head coach – Pape Thiaw
Pape Thiaw leads Senegal into the tournament after taking over from long-serving coach Aliou Cissé in 2024.
A former Senegal international, Thiaw was part of the country’s 2002 FIFA World Cup squad that reached the quarter-finals and understands the significance of the competition for the nation.
He has built on the foundations laid by Cissé, while adding his own ideas to a side packed with European-based talent and major tournament experience.
His task now is to take a talented generation deep into the World Cup knockout stages.
Senegal’s Group Stage fixtures
France vs Senegal | 16 June 2026 | New York New Jersey Stadium | 19:00 GMT
Senegal begin with a high-profile rematch of their famous 2002 World Cup opener. A positive result against France would immediately strengthen their qualification hopes and provide another major statement on the global stage.
Norway vs Senegal | 23 June 2026 | New York New Jersey Stadium | 00:00 GMT
A potentially decisive fixture in the race for the knockout rounds. Norway’s attacking quality through Erling Haaland will test Senegal, but the Lions of Teranga will view this as a match in which they can take points.
Senegal vs Iraq | 26 June 2026 | Toronto Stadium | 19:00 GMT
Senegal complete their group campaign against Iraq in Toronto. Depending on earlier results, this could be a crucial match in the battle to secure progress to the Round of 32.