BARROW DERIDES OPPOSITION FOR ‘EMPTY TALKS’

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By Aminata Kuyateh

President Adama Barrow used the inauguration of The Gambia’s largest and fully equipped modern hospital on Saturday at Farato, WCR to launch a scathing attack on the opposition, accusing his critics of dismissing government achievements while benefiting from projects delivered by his administration.

Speaking while commissioning the National Emergency Treatment Centre and Biomedical Engineering Hospital, the president described the project as a fulfilment of a long-held vision to provide Gambians with advanced emergency and biomedical healthcare services.

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“What was once a vision is now standing before us, bringing advanced emergency and biomedical care home for every Gambian,” Barrow said.

Much of his address, however, focused on responding to criticism of his administration.

Addressing claims that the hospital was entirely financed by the World Bank, Barrow acknowledged the institution’s support but argued that the partnership reflected international confidence in his government’s leadership. “I heard some critics saying this hospital is fully funded by the World Bank. Yes, it is true, but The Gambia is a shareholder at the World Bank and our Minister of Finance, Seedy Keita, is one of its governors,” he said.

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He added that the World Bank continued to support The Gambia because of what he described as the country’s record on democracy, governance and leadership. “Our scorecard is so powerful; that’s why we are still collaborating with the World Bank,” he said.

The president also revisited his earlier pledge to build a 1,500-bed hospital, saying opposition figures had dismissed the promise as unrealistic.

“When I said I would build this 1,500-bed hospital, the opposition doubted it would happen, and here I am today inaugurating it,” Barrow said, urging those who doubted the project to apologise to Gambians and to him.

In one of the strongest moments of his speech, Barrow criticised some of his detractors, saying: “Some people have education, certificates and degrees, but what differentiates them from a cow is horns.”

The president further claimed that some critics wanted international conflict to continue so that fuel prices would remain high. He announced that fuel prices would be reduced from 1 July, although he did not disclose the extent of the reduction.

“I heard some critics saying Donald Trump should continue the war so that fuel prices can increase, but I will tell them that effective July 1st I will reduce fuel costs,” he said.

Barrow accused the opposition of focusing their political campaigns on the country’s challenges, including fuel prices and electricity shortages, instead of presenting alternative development plans. “The Gambia is in the hands of Allah,” he said, adding that his government’s development programmes had reached every part of the country.

He challenged opposition parties to stop what he described as “sweet talking” Gambians and instead demonstrate what they had achieved for the country. “The Gambian people are not moved by your sweet talks because they are more aware,” he said.

The president also argued that his critics continued to benefit from infrastructure developed by his administration.

“My critics use my roads when campaigning. They visit my hospitals when they are sick, and they go to my police stations when they have problems. What then is their reason to be in opposition?” he asked.

He added that opposition politicians regularly travelled on roads they had criticised.”If I were them, I would drive on the grass to avoid the roads built by my government,” Barrow said.

Despite his criticism, the president said he held no personal grievances against members of the opposition or independent politicians, saying they were equal citizens.