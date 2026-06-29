‘Opposition parties agree on power sharing, qualifications of flag bearer’

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Coalition Mediation Committee (CMC), the body overseeing the current opposition coalition talks, yesterday announced that it has reached an agreement with political parties and movements participating in the talks on a flagbearer qualifications and power sharing.

According to its statement on the latest round of talks, the CMC said the agreement was reached at the 10th Strategic Session on coalition building, held Saturday at the Baobab Hotel, hosted by the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) under Ansumana Ceesay.

- Advertisement -

According to the CMC, delegates considered several substantive items including flagbearer eligibility criteria.

“The parties reviewed standards and qualifications candidates must meet to be considered for the coalition’s presidential ticket, a clear, objective criteria to prevent later disputes,” it said.

It also agreed on a Coalition governing body structure. The participants discussed the size, mandate and decision-making procedures of the coalition’s steering organs to ensure representation while retaining agility.

- Advertisement -

The delegates also examined frameworks for allocating offices and responsibilities among coalition partners, including transitional arrangements should the coalition win power.

“No public attacks; mediate in private, unite in public”

The CMC also urged political parties and movements participating in coalition talks to cease public attacks and concentrate on building a united front ahead of the December 2026 presidential election.

Opening the session, CMC Chairman Professor Yerro Mballow reminded participants of the Chatham House Rule that will govern negotiations: mediate in private, unite in public.

Professor Mballow urged delegates to refrain from public attacks that undermine trust and compromise the coalition-building process.

“The success of coalition talks depends on discipline, mutual respect and keeping sensitive negotiations out of the public arena,” he said, according to the committee’s record of proceedings.

Deputy CCC leader Alieu Camara, deputising for Ansumana Ceesay, opened the meeting with a call for selflessness and strategic focus. Camara told delegates that the session offered “a critical opportunity to shape the future of The Gambia” and urged participants to choose unity over division as they prepare for the national election.

The meeting adopted amended minutes of the previous session after the CMC Secretary-General, Ebrima S Bah, presented them.