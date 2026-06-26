Word Cup: Senegal vs Iraq preview 

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Toronto Stadium in Toronto, Canada, will today host an entertaining encounter between Senegal and Iraq in the sixth game of Group I of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Both teams are on zero points as of right now, but the winner of this game might have a chance of qualifying for the next round as one of the eight best third-placed teams.

Senegal started their World Cup campaign with a devastating 3-1 loss against France. They performed a bit better in round two but still narrowly lost 3-2 against Norway. Senegal have scored goals in this tournament, but their problem have been their defence. In case they manage to overcome this weakness, a win seems a very possible result for them in round three.

Iraq’s 2026 World Cup, on the other hand have also been underwhelming. They lost 4-1 against Norway on the opening matchday and put in a disastrous display. They followed that up with yet another poor performance against France, where they lost 3-0. Iraq has looked uninspiring in the ongoing tournament so far, but have the talent to pull off an upset against Senegal.

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Sadio Mane

The importance of Sadio Mane for Senegal is not just limited to his on-pitch performances. He is their leader, and his mere presence provides extra motivation to the entire group. He has led them to continental success in the past and will play a crucial role in this must-win game. Despite him losing some of his electric pace over the past few years, Sadio Mane remains Senegal’s most effective attacker.

Aymen Hussein (Iraq)

Aymen Hussein (18) of Iraq celebrates after scoring a goal (Courtesy: Getty)

Aymen Hussein plays his club football for Al Karma SC and had a memorable 2025/26 season in Iraq Stars League. He has scored Iraq’s opening and only goal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Norway. He reads the game very well and positions himself perfectly to be on the receiving end of the balls played in and around the penalty area.

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Kick-off Time: 07:00 PM (GMT)