Farmers’ Union praises gov’t over fertiliser supply, price

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The Gambia Farmers Union has commended the Managing Director of the National Food Security, Processing and Marketing Corporation (NFSPMC), Muhammed Njie, for what it described as significant improvements in fertiliser distribution and support to farmers across the country.

In a letter dated 25 June 2026, the union expressed its appreciation to Mr Njie and his team for their efforts in ensuring the timely availability of fertiliser ahead of the farming season.

The union said farmers have witnessed “remarkable improvements” in the supply and distribution of fertiliser since Mr Njie’s appointment, noting that earlier deliveries have enabled farmers to prepare their fields and begin cultivation on time.

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According to the letter, the affordability of fertiliser has also been widely welcomed by farmers.

The union stated that many farmers had expected fertiliser prices to exceed D1,100 per bag before the government’s announcement, but were relieved when the subsidised price was maintained, making the commodity more accessible.

“Farmers across the country are very happy with this development, which has brought renewed hope and confidence to the farming community,” the letter stated.

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The Farmers’ Union further praised NFSPMC’s role in making fertiliser readily available through a distribution system it described as simple and convenient for farmers.

It said the initiative has encouraged more Gambians to return to farming while strengthening confidence in the agricultural sector and contributing to national food security.

The union also claimed that more than 90 per cent of farmers recognise and appreciate Mr Njie’s efforts, attributing the support to what it described as his dedication to improving the welfare of farmers.

The letter concluded by reaffirming the union’s commitment to working closely with GGC to advance agriculture and improve the livelihoods of farming communities across The Gambia.

The recognition comes at a time when the government has maintained fertiliser prices at D1,100 per bag and invested heavily in agricultural support programmes aimed at boosting food production and strengthening food security.