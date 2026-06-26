SHERIFF SINYAN: RAPID 1923 EYE MOVE FOR CFR CLUJ’S GAMBIA‑NORWAY DEFENDER

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Gambian-Norwegian centre-back Sheriff Sinyan of CFR Cluj is being linked with a move to Romanian rivals FC Rapid 1923, with uncertainty over his contract status raising the prospect of a free-agent switch.

The 29-year-old defender, born in Oslo and capped at club level by CFR Cluj, is listed with a market value of €1.40m, but the absence of a confirmed contract expiry date has fuelled speculation that Rapid could move if he becomes available without a transfer fee. The probability of the transfer remains officially unclear, with the report describing it only as “?”.

Sinyan, who stands at 1.88m and is right-footed, is primarily a centre-back but is viewed as a versatile option across the back line. He has been operating in Romania’s SuperLiga with CFR Cluj, wearing the number six shirt. Both CFR Cluj and Rapid 1923 compete in the same division, adding an extra edge to any potential deal.

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Recent data from Transfermarkt underlines his status as an experienced defender entering what is often considered a player’s peak years. While detailed seasonal breakdowns are not provided in the latest report, he remains part of CFR Cluj’s first-team group, and his performances in Romania have been sufficient to attract attention from within the league.

No recent competitive match – including opponent, date, scoreline or individual performance rating – is specified in the available information, and there are no indications yet of formal negotiations between the clubs.

With dual nationality for The Gambia and Norway and experience in a major European league, a move to Rapid 1923 would offer Sinyan the chance to re-establish himself as a key defensive figure in the SuperLiga and could shape the next phase of his career if the rumoured transfer materialises.