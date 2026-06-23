Sahel’s security paradox: More coups or less stability

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Dear Editor,

Is Niger becoming the latest epicentre of the extremist quagmire engulfing the Sahel, or does the attack on Niamey’s international airport signal a broader deterioration of security across West Africa? Those questions resurfaced on Thursday after gunmen launched an attack on Diori Hamani International Airport in Niger’s capital, triggering exchanges of gunfire and explosions near one of the country’s most critical infrastructure hubs. Security forces reportedly moved quickly to repel the attackers after they breached airport security, while soldiers conducted searches along roads leading to the airport in the aftermath. Although no group immediately claimed responsibility, the incident echoes a January attack on the same airport that was later claimed by the Islamic State group, underscoring the persistent threat posed by violent extremist organisations operating across the region.

The latest assault highlights the growing security challenges confronting the Sahel, where military-led governments in Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali continue to struggle against resilient jihadist insurgencies. Despite promises that military rule would restore stability following a series of coups, extremist groups have expanded their operational reach, targeting military installations, civilian populations, and strategic infrastructure. The attack in Niamey serves as a stark reminder that insecurity is no longer confined to remote border regions but is increasingly threatening major urban centres and symbols of state authority. As violence spreads and state capacity remains strained, the Sahel faces an uncertain future in which military solutions alone may prove insufficient to address the deeper political, social, and governance challenges fuelling extremism across West Africa.

Dr Lamin Keita

Indiana, USA

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Friday morning rant

Dear Editor,

Erm, I just saw someone criticising the UDP and their insistence that they must lead any coalition they are part of! I searched through the conversation, hoping this person would spell out his party’s position on a coalition, but alas, it seems the only precondition he has is that the UDP will not lead any coalition they are part of. Talk about bad-faith negotiation! Now, this is not a party that has ever “won” anything, and I doubt this party would exist if the moribund IEC were doing its job and ensuring that all parties meet their obligations.

To sit at the negotiation table, you need bargaining power. But if all you have is a party on paper with colours and whatever else you think makes you formidable, perhaps you should be more realistic about your preconditions for joining a coalition. I mean, have you bothered to ask yourself what you will be offering any coalition? By offer, I don’t mean hope, illusions, or delusions of grandeur. I mean what you can offer concretely and in real terms. Shouldn’t your demands be proportionate to what you can realistically offer? Imagine a nonentity like me forming a party and insisting on preconditions when everyone knows that, besides being Imam in Badibu, no one will even consider me relevant enough for anything else. And all I bring with me is Njundu Drammeh! What value does he add? Let’s be real, man!

Now, if you are one of those individuals or groups trying to hustle your way to the government buffet table because you believe it’s your time to eat, the APRC/NPP coalition is available, and nyom banyoon ken, ganaw ku bangne Barrow ak, ak passin, ak hasteh! I suggest you join that gravy train before my brother, the New Mai Fatty, insists no one can get on again! Too many cooks spoil the freaking Maffeh!

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Then I saw another person bashing my Bandam Adama Barrow for enlisting discredited APRC opportunists like Sayyindi Jatta, as his closest allies. This person belongs to a party where, if he had bothered to check, he would have noticed at least three of Jammeh’s erstwhile lieutenants in prominent positions. But alas, he found in the APRC/NPP what he missed in his own party. Not sure whether it is out of ignorance or hypocrisy, but in either case, please try to know the people in your party and their political history before you condemn Adama Barrow for enlisting Jammeh’s apologists. Chances are, your party is no better than the APRC/NPP, and if you were in their position, you would do exactly what they are doing! The bitter truth is that too many of us in politics have no values or principles to guide our actions. Many condemning Adama Barrow today would have done exactly as he is doing or supported their party if they had done so.

The Eden Sharp in me wanted to confront these two individuals and call them out, but alas, this Mmajiki fella is too much of a coward for my liking. He calls his cowardice growth! But I will post this right here on my wall and see if they will dare come and respond. But for now, rant over.

Alhagie Saidy Barrow

USA