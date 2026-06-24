CHAMPIONS MEDINA UNITED SPEAKS ON CROWN

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The champions of the GFF division one, Medina United Academy yesterday issued a message of gratitude to the football fraternity.

It reads: “As we bask in the glory of our historic achievement winning the GFF league in our first season in the top flight, we find ourselves overwhelmed with gratitude. This moment is not just a testament to our hard work and dedication; it is a celebration of the unwavering support we have received from every corner of our community.

To our players, you have shown resilience and determination that have inspired us all. Your commitment on the pitch has been nothing short of extraordinary, and it is your passion that has driven us to this remarkable victory. Each goal scored and every tackle made has contributed to a journey that will be etched in the annals of Gambian football history.

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To our technical staff and coaches, your expertise and strategic vision have been the backbone of our success. You have nurtured talent, fostered teamwork, and instilled a winning mentality that has propelled us to new heights. Thank you for your countless hours of dedication, for believing in our potential, and for guiding us through both the triumphs and challenges of the season.

We extend our deepest appreciation to our management team, especially our President and CEO, whose leadership and vision have paved the way for this extraordinary accomplishment. Your unwavering support has been instrumental in creating an environment where success is not just a goal but a reality.

To our loyal fans, you are the heartbeat of our club. Your passion, resilience, and unwavering belief in us have been our greatest source of strength. Through the highs and lows, you have stood by us, filling the stands with your cheers and your hopes. This victory is dedicated to you, for it is your spirit that has driven us forward.

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We also want to acknowledge our partners and sponsors, whose support has been vital in making this dream a reality. Your belief in our vision has enabled us to compete at the highest level, and we are grateful for your commitment to our journey.

Lastly, to our media team, thank you for amplifying our story and connecting us with the wider world. Your efforts in sharing our journey have helped us build a bond with our supporters and have brought our achievements to the forefront of Gambian football.

As we celebrate this monumental victory, let us remember that this is just the beginning. Together, we have created a foundation for future successes, and we look forward to what lies ahead. With your continued support, we are confident that we will achieve even greater heights.

Thank you, one for all, all for one.

Together, we have made history.’’