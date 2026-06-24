GamTech, Access Bank launches investment series to boost SMEs financing

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By Aminata Kuyateh

Gambia Tech, Alliance Française de Banjul in partnership with Access Bank Gambia on Saturday launched the first edition of the Insight on Investment Series 2026. The monthly initiative is design to connect entrepreneurs, startups, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). It is also packaged to connect aspiring business owners with financing opportunities, business support services, and industry experts.

The inaugural session held at the Alliance Française in Banjul, brought together entrepreneurs, financial institutions, business consultants, development partners, and investment professionals to discuss challenges affecting access to finance and business growth in The Gambia.

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Speaking at the event, Gambia Tech Coordinator Boubacar Coly said the initiative seeks to promote entrepreneurship, innovation, and collaboration while strengthening support systems for businesses.

Coly disclosed that about 130 people applied to attend the first edition, a response he said reflected growing demand for information on investment and business financing.

He said the programme’s impact would be measured through participants’ engagement with banks, mentors, coaches, and other stakeholders after the event, including the number of businesses that eventually secure financing.

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According to Coly, previous networking initiatives organised by Gambia Tech recorded a business-to-business connection success rate of about 50 percent, while around 10 out of every 100 participants succeeded in obtaining funding from stakeholders.

He acknowledged that access to capital remains a challenge for many young entrepreneurs despite attending various training programmes, stressing that awareness and capacity-building efforts must be continuous.

A panel discussion featured Access Bank Gambia’s Head of Business Banking, and Head of SME Banking, Ndey Amie Jallow, Samba Faye, entrepreneur and Buchi Umesi, business and other industry experts.

Ndey Amie Jallow identified collateral requirements as one of the main obstacles limiting SMEs access to finance. She said Access Bank has introduced financing products that allow businesses to use stock, equipment, and other business assets as collateral instead of landed property.

“The bank looks at whether the business is active, profitable and capable of repaying the loan through its operations,” she said.

She added that the bank also supports SMEs through financial literacy training, guidance on business registration and regulatory compliance, and initiatives such as the Womenpreneur Grant programme for women entrepreneurs.

Jallow said Access Bank aims to support businesses throughout their growth journey, from startup and SME level to larger corporate operations.

Business consultant and agribusiness coach Buchi Umesi said many entrepreneurs face difficulties not in starting businesses but in securing the financing required to expand and sustain them.

Other speakers at the event stressed the need to involve entrepreneurs in the design of financial products and services, arguing that many financing initiatives are developed without sufficient input from those they are intended to serve.

Participants were also introduced to financing opportunities offered by financial institutions and development partners, including the SPRING Programme, a €20 million fund supporting agribusinesses and agro-entrepreneurs in The Gambia.

The session concluded with a question-and-answer segment, allowing participants to engage directly with panelists on financing options, investment readiness, and business growth strategies.