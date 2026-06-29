NDP alleges political harassment in arrest of leader’s friend 

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By Tabora Bojang

The leader of the National Democratic Party Kebba Madi Bojang over the weekend told Kerr Fatou media that the arrest of his friend, one Muhammed Rainey, who has been released on bail was politically motivated because the authorities believed he is the financier of the NDP.

According to the NDP leader, Rainey was arrested on suspicion of counterfeiting but a search conducted on his house discovered no evidence, adding that despite this, he was taken to the anti-crime unite and detained.

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Bojang said he had to spend the better part of Monday night at the gate of anti-crime office waiting for Rainey, leading to false reports that he himself was arrested. He alleged that Rainey was asked about the source of the NDP campaign vehicles and motorbikes,

Meanwhile in a statement over the weekend, NDP confirmed that Muhammed Rainey was detained for two days at Serious Crime Unit (SIU) of the Gambia Police Force after he was accused of being in possession of counterfeit currency.

The party said Mr Rainey fully cooperated with the police. It added: “At this stage, it is important to emphasise that allegations alone do not constitute proof of guilt. Every person is entitled to the constitutional presumption of innocence until proven guilty by a competent court of law. Given the circumstances surrounding this matter, some supporters have expressed concern that Mr Rainey’s arrest may have been influenced by his association with Kebba Madi Bojang. While these concerns deserve careful consideration, we urge that any such claims be addressed through lawful and transparent processes rather than speculation. We call upon all law enforcement agencies to continue discharging their constitutional responsibilities impartially, professionally, and without fear or favour. Public confidence in the justice system depends on equal treatment under the law and respect for the fundamental rights of every citizen.”