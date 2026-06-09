Gala plans protest against power outages unless supply is restored by June 15

- Advertisement -

‎By Tabora Bojang

Anti-corruption protest group Gala yesterday submitted a request to the Inspector General of Police seeking for a permit to hold a protest over the ongoing energy and water crisis in the country.

‎The protest is planned for Friday 19 June 2026 at Nawec’s headquarters, Westfield.

- Advertisement -

‎But the group said the protest would only go ahead if Nawec which assured Gambians that the electricity and water crisis would be resolved and fixed by mid-June, failed to deliver.

“The only reason to stop us is if there is adequate and reliable electricity and water supplies in our communities by June 15,” Gala said in a statement yesterday following the submission of its request for a permit.