Gala plans protest against power outages unless supply is restored by June 15

By Tabora Bojang
Anti-corruption protest group Gala yesterday submitted a request to the Inspector General of Police seeking for a permit to hold a protest over the ongoing energy and water crisis in the country.
The protest is planned for Friday 19 June 2026 at Nawec’s headquarters, Westfield.
But the group said the protest would only go ahead if Nawec which assured Gambians that the electricity and water crisis would be resolved and fixed by mid-June, failed to deliver.
“The only reason to stop us is if there is adequate and reliable electricity and water supplies in our communities by June 15,” Gala said in a statement yesterday following the submission of its request for a permit.