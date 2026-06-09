First batch of Gambian pilgrims arrive, over 1700 waiting 

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‎By Tabora Bojang

About 300 Gambian pilgrims returned home over the weekend after performing the 2026 Hajj. Over 2000 Gambians performed this year’s Hajj.

‎More are expected to arrive today, Tuesday 9 June 2026.

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‎According to officials overseeing the hajj operations, today’s arrivals will be followed by 5 other flights with the last one expected on Friday June 19.

‎In the last few days, there were fears of delays and possible stranding of the pilgrims after the initial schedule was missed.

‎But a Hajj official who begged not to be named explained that this is due to the current geopolitical situation in the Middle East as it affects aviation.

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‎”We are working hard to bring all the remaining 1700 pilgrims faster than scheduled,” the official told The Standard.

‎He said despite the delay, the pilgrims are all in a “conducive environment” and “everything is in order.”