First batch of Gambian pilgrims arrive, over 1700 waiting 

By Tabora Bojang
About 300 Gambian pilgrims returned home over the weekend after performing the 2026 Hajj. Over 2000 Gambians performed this year’s Hajj.
More are expected to arrive today, Tuesday 9 June 2026.
According to officials overseeing the hajj operations, today’s arrivals will be followed by 5 other flights with the last one expected on Friday June 19.
In the last few days, there were fears of delays and possible stranding of the pilgrims after the initial schedule was missed.
But a Hajj official who begged not to be named explained that this is due to the current geopolitical situation in the Middle East as it affects aviation.
”We are working hard to bring all the remaining 1700 pilgrims faster than scheduled,” the official told The Standard.
He said despite the delay, the pilgrims are all in a “conducive environment” and “everything is in order.”