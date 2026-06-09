Amb Jahumpa addresses University of Pretoria’s poverty dialogue Webinar

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By Arret Jatta

The Gambian ambassador to South Africa, Fatoumata Jahumpa Ceesay, has called for renewed commitment and practical action to address poverty across Africa, describing it as a major human rights challenge that threatens dignity, equality and social justice.

Speaking at the Poverty Dialogue Webinar organised by the Centre for Human Rights at the University of Pretoria on Monday, Ambassador Jahumpa said poverty goes beyond a lack of income. “ It affects access to healthcare, education, decent work, housing, food security and social protection.”

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She noted that while Africa has made significant progress in development, innovation, entrepreneurship and democratic participation, poverty and inequality continue to affect millions across the continent.

“Poverty is not simply a development issue. It is fundamentally a question of justice, inclusion and human dignity,” she said, urging leaders, policymakers, scholars and citizens to work together to ensure equitable access to opportunities and create systems that leave no one behind.

The ambassador stressed the need for practical, people-centred solutions, including strengthening institutions, investing in education and skills development, empowering women and youth, promoting inclusive economic growth and supporting entrepreneurship.

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She further highlighted the importance of strong governance, accountability and the implementation of socio-economic frameworks that place people at the centre of development efforts.

Ambassador Jahumpa also pointed out that poverty is closely linked to inequality, unemployment, climate vulnerability, migration, conflict and social exclusion, arguing that responses must be holistic and collaborative.

She said Africa possesses enormous potential through its youthful population, natural resources, creativity and resilience, but emphasised that these advantages must translate into sustainable and inclusive prosperity for all.

The Gambian envoy commended the Centre for Human Rights for creating a platform for dialogue and reflection, saying meaningful conversations are essential for generating solutions and amplifying the voices of vulnerable communities.