GPA, Alport and Alport Staff Assoc clash over resolution of welfare issues

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By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia Ports Authority and Alport say staff welfare matters have been resolved, while the Alport Staff Association under President Adama Jatta insisted key concerns remain outstanding and accused the management of deflecting from a presidential directive.

In a press statement released over the weekend, the GPA management dismissed reports alleging non-compliance with government directives on staff welfare as “false and unfounded”. The statement said several measures are now being implemented by both institutions.

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GPA and Alport said they constituted a joint committee with representatives from GPA, Alport and the Alport Staff Association to address all staff welfare concerns. The release added that staff salaries and other entitlements for April and May 2026 were paid on time, and disbursement of miscellaneous and personal loans was completed before Tobaski.

GPA and Alport also confirmed they have signed off on an HR Resolution to resolve staff welfare concerns, and said the issue of overtime payments has been resolved with added benefits for affected staff.

However, the Alport Staff Association rejected GPA’s statement, saying it did not accurately reflect the realities facing employees under the concession arrangement and contains several statements that require clarification.

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The association argued that contrary to GPA’s assertion, many key concerns that led to staff dissatisfaction remain unresolved. These include payment of salaries and loans, welfare benefits, transparency in human resource administration, and implementation of commitments made during engagements with the GPA management.

The Association President, Jatta, said the mere establishment of a committee does not constitute resolution of grievances. “Resolution can only be measured by actual implementation of agreed outcomes and restoration of staff confidence,” he stated.