FSQA commemorates World Food Safety Day

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By Aminata AP Ceesay

The Food Safety and Quality Authority (FSQA), in collaboration with national and international partners, on Sunday commemorates World Food Safety Day and a Walk for Health under the theme, “From Burden to Solutions—Safe

Food Everywhere”, at Kanifing Municipality.

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The event aims to raise awareness of the importance of food safety in protecting public health, preventing foodborne diseases, and promoting healthier communities, seeking to encourage collective responsibility in ensuring that food remains safe from production to consumption.

Speaking at the event, Mamodou Bah, Director General of FSQA, said World Food Safety Day represents more than a one-day celebration, as it reflects The Gambia’s ongoing commitment to strengthening food safety standards nationwide.

He said significant progress had already been made with the recent inauguration of the Food and Drug Regulatory Laboratory, describing it as a major milestone for food safety not only in The Gambia but across the sub-region.

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DG Bah also announced the launch of the National Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) Committee, which aims to enhance compliance with agricultural and food safety standards.

According to him, the committee will ensure that agricultural practices meet required standards and that food products conform to national and international regulations.

Bah further highlighted The Gambia’s role as coordinator of the FAO-WHO Codex Coordinating Committee for Africa (CCAfrica), a position the country assumed last year for a two-year term.

“This responsibility places The Gambia at the centre of food safety leadership and coordination efforts across the African continent, making the observance of World Food Safety Day particularly significant”.

He stated that stronger food safety systems are essential for increasing market access, boosting trade, and supporting economic growth, explaining that, as The Gambia exports products such as groundnuts and fish while importing large quantities of food, maintaining high food safety standards is critical.

DG Bah added that expanding market opportunities would particularly benefit women and young people involved in agribusiness. He said it will help create jobs and stimulate economic development.

DG Bah expressed appreciation to FSQA staff and partners for their hard work in organising the event. He extended special recognition to the WHO and Mr Sheriff Gomez for their dedication and support in ensuring the success of the celebration.

The World Food Safety Day event underscored FSQA’s continued commitment to strengthening food safety systems, safeguarding public health, and enhancing The Gambia’s competitiveness in regional and international food trade.