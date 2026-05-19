The hidden dangers of large age-gap marriages in many African societies

- Advertisement -

By Dr Mimi Fatou Ceesay

“Unhealed people do not seek partnership; they seek control, validation, and emotional survival. Until the wounded warrior heals, love becomes a battlefield instead of a safe place.” The Wounded Warrior Energy.

Large age-gap marriages between older men and significantly younger women remain common in many African societies. In some communities, these relationships are normalised and even celebrated because the older man is often financially established, socially respected, and viewed as capable of “taking care” of a younger woman. However, behind the public admiration of these unions are often serious emotional, financial, psychological, and health-related consequences that disproportionately affect young women. While not every age-gap relationship is unhealthy, marriages where the man is more than 15 years older than the woman frequently create unequal power dynamics that place young women at a disadvantage.

- Advertisement -

In many African cultures, young women are raised to respect authority, obedience, and male leadership in marriage. When a woman in her twenties marries a man in his fifties or sixties, the relationship can easily shift from a partnership to a relationship of control. The older husband often has more financial power, social influence, life experience, and authority within the family structure. This imbalance can make it difficult for the younger wife to express her opinions, pursue independence, or challenge unhealthy behavior without being labeled disrespectful. Research across Sub-Saharan Africa has shown that unequal power dynamics within marriages are associated with increased emotional abuse, financial control, and intimate partner violence (Cools & Kotsadam, 2017).

Many older men who aggressively pursue much younger women are not simply seeking companionship; they are often seeking control, admiration, and emotional dominance. In many cases, these men are themselves emotionally wounded. Some suffer from unresolved childhood trauma, abandonment, rejection, or unhealthy attachment patterns caused by unhealed mother wounds. Men who were emotionally neglected, overly controlled, smothered, or emotionally invalidated by their mothers may later seek younger women they believe they can dominate emotionally. Instead of healing, they attempt to restore power through relationships where they hold the advantage financially, socially, and psychologically.

These unresolved mother wounds can manifest as jealousy, possessiveness, emotional manipulation, insecurity, hyper-control, or emotional immaturity. Rather than building equal partnerships, these men often seek women they perceive as easier to influence. A younger woman may initially mistake this control for protection, leadership, or love, especially in cultures where male dominance is normalized. However, over time, the relationship can become emotionally suffocating.

- Advertisement -

At the same time, many young women who enter these marriages may also be operating from unresolved father wounds. Women who lacked emotional protection, validation, affection, or healthy masculine guidance growing up may subconsciously seek older men in hopes of finding safety, approval, provision, or emotional security. Unfortunately, unresolved father wounds can make young women vulnerable to accepting emotionally unequal relationships because they associate control with love and financial provision with emotional safety.

Healing from father wounds is critical for young African women. A woman who heals emotionally is less likely to seek validation through dependency or tolerate emotional abuse for the sake of security. She begins to understand that healthy love is rooted in mutual respect, emotional safety, communication, and equality, not fear, silence, or control.

Many young women enter these marriages seeking economic stability because poverty, unemployment, and lack of opportunity leave them vulnerable. Unfortunately, financial dependence often traps women in unhealthy relationships. A young wife who relies completely on her husband for housing, transportation, education, or daily survival may feel unable to leave even when emotional neglect or abuse occurs. In many cases, the older husband controls every aspect of the household finances, reinforcing dependence and limiting the woman’s autonomy. Studies have shown that women with limited economic independence are more vulnerable to emotional and psychological distress within relationships (Stöckl et al., 2021).

The emotional consequences of large age-gap marriages are also significant. A woman in her twenties is often still developing emotionally, socially, and professionally, while a man in his late fifties may already be emotionally rigid, traditional, or disconnected from her stage of life. The younger wife may desire exploration, growth, social interaction, romance, and companionship, while the older husband may prioritize control, routine, and authority. Over time, the woman may begin suppressing her identity and emotional needs in order to accommodate the expectations of an older partner.

For example, imagine Modou, a man in his fifties, married to Fatou, a woman in her twenties. At first, Fatou admired Modou’s financial stability and maturity. Her family viewed the marriage as successful because Modou was able to provide materially. However, after five years of marriage, the age gap began affecting nearly every aspect of their relationship. Modou prefers strict and authoritarian parenting, while Fatou wants a more emotionally nurturing environment for their children. Their parenting conflicts create confusion within the home because the children receive mixed emotional messages. Modou believes children should fear and obey authority without question, while Fatou believes emotional communication and affection are important. These differences reflect not only personality clashes but also generational differences shaped by their large age gap.

Emotionally, Fatou begins to feel isolated and misunderstood. Instead of feeling like an equal partner, she increasingly feels like a subordinate. Her youthful interests, ambitions, and emotional needs are dismissed as immaturity. In many African marriages with significant age differences, younger women are expected to remain silent and grateful because the husband is financially providing for the household. This expectation often suppresses emotional expression and contributes to depression, anxiety, and emotional exhaustion.

Sexual incompatibility is another reality that many societies refuse to discuss openly. A woman in her twenties may have different emotional and physical intimacy needs than a man in his late fifties. In the case of Modou and Fatou, Fatou quietly struggles with dissatisfaction in the marriage bed. Modou’s declining energy, chronic fatigue, and age-related health conditions reduce intimacy and emotional connection. However, cultural expectations discourage women from discussing sexual dissatisfaction openly. Fatou is expected to endure silently because questioning intimacy in marriage is often viewed as disrespectful or shameful for women. Over time, this silence can create emotional resentment, loneliness, frustration, and psychological distress.

Age- related illnesses often become a burden on younger wives much earlier in life. After only five years of marriage, Fatou now finds herself caring for Modou’s hypertension, diabetes, chronic pain, and medication schedules. Instead of enjoying mutual growth and partnership, she increasingly assumes the role of caregiver. This caregiving burden can interrupt her personal development, education, business goals, and emotional well-being. Many young African women lose valuable years of their lives caring for significantly older spouses while sacrificing their own ambitions and youth.

Children raised in homes with unhealthy power imbalances may also internalise damaging relationship patterns. Sons may grow up believing dominance and control define masculinity, while daughters may learn that silence and dependence are normal parts of womanhood. Research suggests that exposure to controlling marital dynamics increases the likelihood of future relationship dysfunction and emotional trauma among children (Ani & Katende-Kyenda, 2025).

African societies must begin challenging the romanticization of large age-gap marriages that are rooted primarily in financial dependency and unequal power. Young women should be encouraged to prioritise education, emotional healing, career development, and financial independence before marriage. A woman who is financially independent is more likely to choose relationships based on compatibility, respect, emotional safety, and genuine partnership rather than survival.

Men must also heal from unresolved childhood wounds before entering relationships. Unhealed mother wounds often create controlling men, while unhealed father wounds often create emotionally vulnerable women who tolerate unhealthy love. Healing is necessary on both sides.

Marriage should not be viewed as an escape from poverty or as a reward for female obedience. Healthy relationships require mutual respect, emotional compatibility, shared growth, and balanced decision-making. While age alone does not determine whether a marriage will succeed or fail, relationships where the man is more than 15 years older than the woman often carry increased risks of emotional neglect, control, financial dependency, sexual incompatibility, and psychological distress, particularly in patriarchal societies where women already face structural inequalities.

Young African women deserve the opportunity to build their own identities, pursue education, establish financial stability, and enter relationships from a position of strength rather than dependency. True partnership should empower women, not silence them.