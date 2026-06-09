BARROW URGED TO EXPEDITE WORK ON ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION

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By Omar Bah

Six months after the National Assembly approved the nominees for the Anti-Corruption Commission, members of the body are yet to be sworn in to start work. This delay and the emergence of allegations against one of the nominees in the Commission has led The Edward Francis Small Centre for Rights and Justice to call on President Adama Barrow to expedite any remaining process to get the Anti-Corruption Commission fully operational .

In a statement shared with The Standard yesterday observed that on 3 December 2025, the National Assembly approved the nominations of Serign Mass Jallow as Chairperson and Almami S Manga and Isatou J Nahra as Commissioners.

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“The next constitutional and administrative step is for the president to formally appoint and swear in the approved nominees, thereby bringing the Commission into legal existence and enabling it to commence operations.

However, to date, this has not happened,” the Centre lamented.

It argued that the appointment and swearing-in of the Commissioners are not mere ceremonial acts.

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“They constitute the formal establishment of the Anti-Corruption Commission. Until this process is completed, the Gambia remains without the very institution that was created to prevent, investigate, and combat corruption.”

The establishment of an anti-corruption body has been a longstanding public demand and a key commitment of the Government. It is also an important component of the country’s governance reform and transitional justice agenda”.

The Anti-Corruption Bill was first introduced before the National Assembly in 2018, yet it took eight years before the legislation was finally enacted in 2025.

According to the Centre, it is therefore disappointing that another six months have elapsed without the Commission being operationalised.

“This prolonged delay raises legitimate concerns about the Government’s political will and commitment to combating corruption. In his 2018 State of the Nation Address, President Adama Barrow stated that the proposed law sought: “To establish an Anti-Corruption Commission and provide effective measures for the eradication, suppression and prevention of corruption and corrupt practices in both private and public life in The Gambia.”

The Centre also reiterate its concerns regarding the nomination of Almami S Manga in light of allegations that surfaced in February 2026 concerning unauthorised monetary transfers linked to a disputed land transaction while serving as a senior police prosecutor.

Mr Manga has since publicly denied any wrongdoing and maintains that the transaction was a legitimate private and professional engagement.

However, EFSCRJ said it remains of the view that these allegations warrant an independent and transparent investigation.

“We therefore renew our call for the president to establish a formal vetting mechanism and for the Inspector General of Police to institute an inquiry into the matter. Given the nature of the allegations, public confidence in the Anti-Corruption Commission requires that all Commissioners meet the highest standards of integrity and credibility.”

The Centre urges the president to proceed immediately with the appointment and swearing-in of Serign Mass Jallow and Isatou J Nahra while the allegations concerning Mr Manga are independently investigated and resolved.

“The need for an effective Anti-Corruption Commission has never been greater. Allegations of corruption, abuse of office, and misconduct continue to emerge across public institutions.”