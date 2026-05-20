Experts validate GamRen needs assessment to fast-track national research network

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By Fatou Gassama

Stakeholders from education, research, and technology convened recently at the African Princess Hotel to validate the GamRen Needs Assessment Report and set the roadmap for a national research and education network in The Gambia.

The workshop brought together experts, government officials, and development partners to review findings, test the accuracy of data, and agree on priority areas for strengthening research and education connectivity.

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GamRen officials said stakeholder engagement is non-negotiable for the initiative’s success.

Dr Memba Hydara of the University of The Gambia said the network would be a game changer for research and innovation.

“We expect this project to lay the foundation for smooth rollout of network infrastructure, governance, and services. The assessment gets that right,” Hydara said. He thanked the Ministry of Higher Education, the World Bank, and all partners for backing the process.

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Michael Fianko, Director of International Business and Technology at Bahamus Limited, said the workshop was critical to aligning the proposed design with what institutions actually need.

“We triangulated findings across all institutions visited. Now we must agree on a model that gives Gambians the best possible research and education network,” Fianko said.

Felicia Rosamond Mendy, Social Safeguards Specialist for the WARDIP Project, said robust research and education networks are essential for innovation, knowledge sharing, and human capital development.

“This workshop ensures delivery matches expectations. We need stakeholders to confirm that the findings and technical design fit The Gambia’s context. WARDIP is committed to funding that is practical, implementable, and sustainable,” Mendy said.

Deputy Permanent Secretary Technical, Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, Dr Samba Sowe, said establishing GamRen is a strategic priority under the national development agenda.

“The goal of this two-day workshop is to verify alignment with the national context, validate the proposed governance structure, and confirm that the technical design is ready for implementation and scale-up across beneficiary institutions,” Sowe said.

He said the Ministry’s role is to provide policy guidance and strategic oversight. The proposed governance and sustainability models have been developed in consultation with the technical committee and will be expanded to include all sector actors.

Sowe noted that implementation will be phased, with nearly 90% of data already collected from UGT. Expansion to other public and private institutions, including research bodies, will follow.

The workshop closed with stakeholders committing to collaborate on implementing the report’s recommendations and moving GamRen from assessment to rollout.