The cost of silence in the face of injustice

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There comes a dangerous moment in every society when silence becomes more destructive than the injustice itself. The Gambia today stands at such a moment. Across our institutions, communities, and national discourse, many citizens continue to suffer quietly while those entrusted with authority operate without accountability, empathy, or moral restraint. Yet the greater tragedy is not merely the misconduct of a few individuals. It is the silence of those who know better but choose comfort over courage.

A nation cannot progress when intellectuals fear speaking truth to power, when religious leaders reduce morality to ceremonial sermons, and when civil servants abandon the ethical obligations attached to public office. Silence in the presence of oppression gradually normalizes abuse. It grants legitimacy to arrogance, corruption, discrimination, and institutional neglect. Every unjust act tolerated today becomes a heavier burden upon tomorrow’s generation.

Ordinary Gambians continue to endure humiliation within public institutions where professionalism should prevail. Young people face growing hopelessness amidst unemployment and social despair. Vulnerable citizens struggle to access justice while some entrusted with leadership display indifference toward the suffering of the people. In many cases, citizens are treated not as stakeholders in democracy but as inconveniences within their own country.

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History has repeatedly demonstrated that societies do not collapse solely because of bad leadership. They collapse because decent people remain silent while wrongdoing flourishes unchecked. The silence of educated minds is often more dangerous than the noise of oppressors. A fearful intellectual class weakens democracy. A compromised civil service weakens governance. A silent religious community weakens the moral conscience of the nation.

The Gambia cannot build a just future upon selective outrage and temporary patriotism. National transformation requires courageous voices willing to defend truth even when inconvenient. It demands citizens who understand that neutrality in moments of injustice ultimately empowers the oppressor.

Our nation deserves institutions that respect human dignity and leaders who value service over status. More importantly, it deserves citizens brave enough to reject silence when systems fail ordinary people. For when truth is buried beneath fear and indifference, injustice ceases to be an exception and slowly becomes the culture of the state.