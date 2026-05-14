The silence of frustrated youth is more dangerous than protest

- Advertisement -

One of the gravest mistakes any nation can make is to underestimate the silence of its young people. Protest is visible. Protest speaks. Protest carries emotion, demands attention, and often reflects a population still willing to believe that change is possible. Silence, however, represents something far more dangerous. It signals exhaustion, disillusionment, and the gradual death of hope. In The Gambia today, the silence of many frustrated youths should alarm every institution, policymaker, religious leader, and citizen concerned about the future of the nation.

Across the country, thousands of young Gambians wake each morning burdened by uncertainty. Many possess academic qualifications yet remain trapped in unemployment and economic despair. Others struggle against poverty, addiction, social exclusion, and the growing temptation of irregular migration. An increasing number no longer believe that merit, patriotism, or hard work alone can guarantee dignity or opportunity within their homeland.

This silent frustration is becoming a national emergency. A generation that feels unheard eventually disconnects from the system meant to protect and empower it. When young people lose confidence in institutions, democracy itself becomes vulnerable. The danger is not merely in public demonstrations. The greater danger lies in the quiet withdrawal of ambition, civic participation, and national belonging.

- Advertisement -

The tragedy of modern governance is that leaders often react more swiftly to noise than to suffering. Yet behind the calm appearance of many communities exists a growing reservoir of anger and disappointment. Young people are watching corruption flourish while honesty struggles to survive. They observe privilege rewarded while competence remains neglected. They hear endless promises during political seasons but encounter limited transformation afterward.

The Gambia cannot afford to govern its youth through neglect and temporary reassurance. A nation whose young population feels abandoned risks creating fertile ground for crime, extremism, migration, and social instability. Silence should never be mistaken for satisfaction. In many cases, it is merely pain without expression.

True national development demands more than speeches and ceremonial declarations. It requires deliberate investment in youth empowerment, education, entrepreneurship, justice, and institutional fairness. The future stability of The Gambia depends not on suppressing the voices of young people, but on restoring their confidence that this nation still belongs to them.