ARMY CHIEF’S PA QUITS, ALLEGES UNLAWFUL DETENTION … GAF rejects allegations

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By Omar Bah

Sergeant Modou Saine, a serving member of the Gambia Armed Forces has asked to be discharged after accusing Chief of Defence Staff Lt Gen Mamat Cham of unlawful detention and of personally benefiting from boats seized during anti-migration operations.

He also alleged interference leading to his transfer to army headquarters as secretary.

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Saine, who served as Personal Assistant to the CDS since 2018 alleged that he was illegally detained on the orders of the CDS who accused him of failing to hand over a sum of D58,000 being imprest of the CDS’s office entrusted in his care.

“I was told by the Provo Marshal that I was being detained for refusing to hand over the same money belonging to the office of the CDS,” Saine told The Standard.

He said he was only released dead in the night on April 22, on the orders of the National Security Adviser, Abubakarr Suleiman Jeng after he was briefed on the matter and advised him to return the money.

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According to Saine, the money in question was in fact his own money he had spent on the numerous assignments and instructions of CDS Cham who often gives him directives to give money to people, purchase items among other things.

“I keep multiple and reliable records of every transaction the CDS ordered me to do from all the monies handed to me. In some instances, as in this case, the monies would run out and I will spend my own money to run his errands,” Sgt Saine said.

He said after his detention, he was suddenly posted by the CDS to army headquarters as a clerk.

“My sudden transfer came with no official reason but I am pretty sure that it came from the interference of another person in the CDS’s family and not on professional grounds,” Sgt Saine alleged.

“But after my release, and when I presented all records about the transactions, all parties confirmed that indeed the money they said I refused to hand over was actually mine and was given back to me. I have a signed document by all officials concerned confirming that I have never taken any money and therefore my detention was illegal,” he added.

Request to quit and unresolved matters with CDS

According to Sgt Saine following this incident, he formally requested to be discharged from the army which he said has now been approved.

But he said he wants to clear some unresolved assignments he conducted on behalf of the CDS, which if not addressed, could haunt him legally.

“These include loans he sent me to receive from businessmen totalling hundreds of thousands of dalasis; a boat seized from migrant operators now turned into his personal fishing boat etc.”

In all these issues, Saine added, “I was directed by the CDS to act on his behalf and I have records of all of them. I want these loans settled and all transactions legalised, since I am now leaving the army.” Sgt Saine challenged the authorities to investigate these claims, saying he has proof of all what he is saying.

GAF reacts

The Standard forwarded Mr Saine’s allegations to the Gambia Armed Forces Public Relations office for clarifications.

The Gambia Armed Forces Spokesperson Malick Sanyang rejected the allegations as “false and malicious.”

“The purported information is inaccurate, misleading, and lacks factual basis. The military institution operates within clearly established ethics, administrative procedures, and codes of conduct applicable to all serving personnel, irrespective of rank or appointment. In that regard, the GAF High Command continues to discharge its responsibilities in accordance with established military standards of discipline, professionalism, and decorum across all formations and units under command.”

Accordingly, PRO Sanyang added, “due regard continues to be accorded to command structures, institutional processes, and the recognition of welfare of personnel at all levels. At this time, there is no situation arising from the matter in question that undermines operational focus, command cohesion, or the routine functioning of the High Command.”

He said GAF remains committed to its mandate and urges restraint against unnecessary speculation or the circulation of unverified claims regarding this issue.The GAF response did not address the specific allegations raised by Sgt Saine.