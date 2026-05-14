Bissau Guinean nabbed with cannabis at airport

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By Olimatou Coker

Operatives of the drug law enforcement agency stationed at the Banjul Airport have arrested a 33-year-old man from Guinea, identified as Badieka Drame, for allegedly trafficking suspected Skunk, a type of cannabis.

According to the agency, the suspect was apprehended on 10 May shortly after arriving on board a Brussels Airlines flight. Authorities said a search conducted on his luggage led to the discovery of 42 packs of the suspected narcotic concealed inside a black suitcase.

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“The arrest forms part of ongoing efforts by the agency and airport security authorities to combat illicit drug trafficking through the country’s main international gateway,” officials say.

In a related development, Redcoat Customs Officers stationed at the airport also arrested a 32-year-old Gambian Samba Bah, with 5 packets of suspected Skunk on April 9. The suspect reportedly claimed the package, sent to him from abroad, was supposed to contain football jerseys.

Both suspects remain in custody while investigations continue.