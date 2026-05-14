Senior police officer killed in car crash

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By Olimatou Coker

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sonko of Kuntaur Police Station, died in a road accident Tuesday, police announced yesterday.

According to a statement from the GPF, ASP Sonko was a widely respected officer known for his dedication, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to duty.

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“His passing represents not only a personal tragedy for his family and colleagues but also a significant loss to the wider community he served with distinction,” the police statement said.

The Inspector General of Police, Seedy Touray , together with the Police High Command and all members of the Force, extended heartfelt condolences to the late officer’s family, relatives, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

The statement did not explain the circumstances of the accident.