Gender based violence against the world women.

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Dear Editor,

It is often said that across cultures, traditions, religions, and beliefs, women, regardless of their shape, form, color, or nationality, are respected, or at the very least, should be respected. Yet in The Gambia, the reality for many women and girls tells a different story. Too often, they are treated unfairly, and institutions meant to protect them have failed on multiple occasions.

Take the case of a businesswoman and club owner. Like many women striving to earn an honest living, she has instead faced bullying, insults, and harassment. Her establishment has been repeatedly targeted by the police and influential media platforms such as What’s On Gambia. The pattern of intimidation and public shaming raises serious concerns about whether she is being unfairly singled out in a male dominated space.

The situation becomes even more troubling when considering her son. A disturbing video of him circulated on social media while he was still a minor. A platform known as Tijan Show shared the video, triggering a wave of negative commentary directed at a child. This reflects a broader societal failure to protect minors from exploitation and online abuse.

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In another heartbreaking case, a 13-year-old girl from Basse (name withheld) was raped and brutally violated by Alagie Faye. The sentence handed down just two years imprisonment and a fine of 50,000 dalasis has sparked outrage. Many see this as a glaring example of injustice, where the punishment does not reflect the gravity of the crime.

Similarly, a Gambian-British national, was involved in a case where he had sexual relations with a minor and shared a disturbing video that later went viral. Despite the seriousness of the offense, he was reportedly charged only for distributing the video, not for rape. After serving a few months in prison and paying a fine of one million dalasis, his release was even celebrated by a social media influencer, (rape apologist). Such actions highlight the urgent need for greater awareness and education around gender-based violence and the protection of minors.

The case involving a so-called activist further underscores the importance of fairness and due process. Known for speaking out against government injustice, he has been accused of rape by a young woman (name withheld), who has since given birth. The matter is currently under police investigation. It is crucial that both the accused and the accuser are treated with dignity and that the legal process remains impartial. Justice must not be influenced by public opinion, political stance, or personal relationships.

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There are also troubling allegations that individuals who identify as advocates for women’s rights attempted to intervene inappropriately in this case. If true, such actions would undermine the very principles of justice and equality they claim to uphold. Advocacy must remain consistent there should be no exceptions based on personal ties.

Additionally, public commentary from figures, who appeared to dismiss the allegations and shame the accuser, reflects a harmful culture of victim blaming. Such attitudes discourage survivors from speaking out and perpetuate cycles of silence and injustice.

In conclusion, no one is above the law. Justice must prevail in all cases, regardless of status or influence. The government must take firm legal action against individuals who exploit or dehumanise women and girls. At the same time, society must prioritise education especially around sex education and gender-based violence to protect the most vulnerable.

It is time to break the culture of silence and stand firmly for justice, accountability, and the dignity of every woman and girl.

Yours sincerely,

Fatima Sillah,

The Tisa Foundation