Breaking barriers, building communities: A tribute to Rohey Malick Lowe

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By Abdoulie Mam Njie

Moment worth celebrating

The upcoming event scheduled for 3rd June 2026 at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre marks the launch of three commemorative works celebrating the leadership, achievements, and public service journey of Rohey Malick Lowe, Lord Mayor of Banjul. Beyond recognising an individual leader, the occasion provides an opportunity to reflect on the evolving role of local government in national development and the qualities of leadership that inspire communities, strengthen institutions, and expand opportunities for future generations.

Such occasions are significant because they allow society to acknowledge contributions made in often demanding circumstances, where public expectations are high and the challenges of governance are immediate and visible. They also offer an opportunity to examine the values and principles that underpin effective public service.

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In this context, Rohey Malick Lowe’s leadership journey provides an instructive example of resilience, community engagement, and commitment to public service at the local level.

Breaking barriers in local leadership

One of the most significant aspects of her public service has been her role as a barrier breaker in Gambian local governance. Her emergence as a female leader at the helm of the nation’s capital carries both symbolic and practical significance in a society where leadership positions have historically been dominated by men.

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Her achievement lies not simply in occupying a leadership position, but in helping to normalise the presence of women in decision making roles and demonstrating that effective leadership is determined by competence, vision, and commitment rather than gender.

Her rise to prominence has helped broaden perceptions about leadership and public service, particularly among young women who increasingly see themselves represented in positions of authority and influence.

Transforming vision into local action

Leadership in local government is ultimately judged by its impact on communities. Under her stewardship, Banjul has continued to focus attention on issues central to urban life, including sanitation, environmental management, community mobilisation, youth engagement, and partnership building.

While challenges remain, as they do in cities across the world, her leadership has been characterised by visibility and engagement. Local government operates closest to the people, making it the level of governance where citizens most directly experience both the successes and shortcomings of public service.

A distinguishing feature of her leadership has been the effort to maintain a strong connection between municipal administration and community needs. This emphasis on engagement has reinforced the relationship between citizens and local government and strengthened public participation in local affairs.

Leadership beyond political identity

Effective local governance requires that leaders be assessed on the basis of performance, service delivery, and institutional development rather than political affiliation alone. Public institutions function best when achievements and shortcomings are examined objectively, allowing room for both recognition and constructive criticism.

Rohey Malick Lowe’s experience invites reflection on a broader principle: local government is not merely an administrative structure but a platform through which citizens participate in shaping their communities and influencing development outcomes.

Her leadership demonstrates the importance of maintaining focus on service and development while navigating the complexities that inevitably accompany public office.

Ambassador for Banjul and The Gambia on the international stage

An important dimension of her leadership has been her engagement beyond national borders. Through participation in regional and international networks of local governments, she has contributed to placing Banjul within wider conversations on urban governance, climate resilience, sustainable development, and gender inclusion.

In an increasingly interconnected world, cities learn from one another by exchanging experiences, sharing innovations, and developing partnerships that can generate practical benefits for their residents. Her participation in such forums reflects the growing importance of local leaders as representatives not only of their municipalities but also of their countries.

This international engagement has enhanced the visibility of Banjul and created opportunities for collaboration with cities facing similar development challenges.

The human dimension of leadership

Leadership in public office is rarely straightforward. It involves managing competing expectations, responding to criticism, and making decisions in circumstances where solutions are often gradual rather than immediate.

For this reason, resilience remains one of the most important qualities of effective leadership.

A role model for future generations

Beyond institutional achievements, leadership also carries a powerful symbolic value. For many young people, particularly young women, her position represents the possibility of participation and leadership in public life.

Conclusion: Legacy, service, and the future

Ultimately, the significance of this occasion extends beyond the recognition of one individual. It speaks to the transformative power of leadership, the advancement of women in public life, and the capacity of local governance to improve the lives of citizens.

In the final analysis, the legacy of leadership is measured not only by positions held or recognition received, but by the positive and lasting difference made in the lives of people and communities.