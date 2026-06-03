LG COMMISSION SAYS SHERIFFO SONKO, OTHERS AT BAC SHOULD FACE CRIMINAL SANCTIONS

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The Commission of Inquiry into Local Government Councils and Connected Matters has concluded that the former chairman, CEOs, and finance director of the Brikama Area Council engaged in gross misconduct, abuse of office, and financial negligence and should face disciplinary, financial, and criminal sanctions.

The inquiry covered the period May 2018 to January 2023. It was established in February 2023 and began holding hearings three months later. The commission submitted its report to President Adama Barrow last month. The Commission was headed by Justice Jainaba Bah with Samba Faal, Oreme Joiner, Alhaji Sillah, and Sukai Secka Sagnia as members.

Former BAC chairman Sheriffo Sonko was found liable for abuse of office and unauthorised directives and expenditure.

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Former chief executive officers Mam Sait Jallow and Modou Janga were found liable for negligence, failure to supervise, and non-compliance with reporting while former finance director Alagie Jeng has been found liable for unauthorised payments, weak controls, unbanked revenues.

Internal Auditor Sulayman Barry and Procurement Officer Ms Jaiteh have been found liable for failure to enforce audit findings and non-compliance with GPPA rules.

Revenue collectors and members of the council’s finance committee have also been listed for personal collective institutional liabilities.

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The report stated: “The conduct of the chairman, CEOs, and finance director constitutes gross misconduct, abuse of office, and financial negligence under the relevant statutes. All unbanked revenues, unretired advances, and unauthorised expenditures are recoverable through surcharge in accordance with Section 74 of the Public Finance Act (2014). The same conduct warrants criminal investigation and possible prosecution for abuse of office, corruption, and fraudulent false accounting under the relevant sections of the Criminal Code/ COA.

“Other officers and staff, including revenue collectors, are personally accountable for unremitted funds and subject to disciplinary action and recovery proceedings. Institutional bodies such as the FC and Internal Audit Unit require restructuring and capacity strengthening to prevent recurrence.”

The Commission found that BAC exhibited systemic financial mismanagement and failure of accountability, resulting from individual misconduct, institutional negligence, and abuse of authority by the key officers.

“Between May 2018 January 2023, BAC lost or could not account for public funds estimated at over D7 million, arising from unbanked revenue collections, unauthorised and unvouched expenditures, non-retirement of cash advances, failure to reconcile accounts and submit financial statements, and weak internal oversight and audit follow-up.

These irregularities were perpetuated by a culture of impunity, political interference, and neglect of statutory duties by senior management,” it stated.

On former chairman Sheriffo Sonko, the report stated: The Commission holds him personally liable for abuse of office, unauthorised expenditure, and dereliction of duty. His conduct amounts to gross misconduct and breach of public trust, attracting surcharge, disqualification, and potential criminal prosecution for abuse of office and corruption”.

It found CEO Jallow “personally and vicariously liable” for financial losses caused by negligence and failure to perform his statutory duties and that his “conduct constitutes gross dereliction of duty and financial misconduct, warranting surcharge, disciplinary action, and referral for potential criminal investigation.”

The report recommends that Director of Finance Jeng be subject to surcharge, suspension, and possible prosecution for fraudulent false accounting while Internal Auditor Sulayman Barry should be formally reprimanded and reassigned for retraining under the local government ministry’s audit directorate.