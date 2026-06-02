Political victimisation in Nyangen must be condemned

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Dear Editor,

The recent decision by the Office of the Governor of the Central River Region to “retire” Mr Baboucarr Nyang as alkalo of Nyangen village is deeply troubling, politically motivated, and a dangerous abuse of state authority.

According to the letter issued on 20th May, 2026, the reason given for his removal is that he allegedly does not reside in Nyangen, contrary to Section 143(1)(b) of the Local Government Act 2002. This claim is not only false, but also insulting to the intelligence of Gambians who know the history of Nyangen and the Nyang family.

Alkalo Baboucarr Nyang’s fixed residence is Nyangen. His roots are in Nyangen. His great-grandfather founded the village. He is part of the very foundation and identity of that community. The fact that he has a second wife residing in Janjangbureh, whom he visits regularly, does not suddenly make him a non-resident of Nyangen. Many Gambians have family homes in different places and move between them while maintaining their principal residence and responsibilities.

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Let us call this what it truly is: political persecution disguised as administrative action.

The real reason behind this shameful decision is the political affiliation of his son, Mr Mbye Nyang, who serves as the Niani Constituency chairman of the UMC. Because the Nyang family is associated with the opposition, supporters of President Adama Barrow and the NPP within the local administration are now weaponising the law to intimidate and punish them.

This is unacceptable in a democratic society.

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Every Gambian has the constitutional right to support any political party of their choice without fear of retaliation from the state. Punishing an alkalo because his son belongs to the opposition is not governance; it is political victimisation.

What makes this situation even more disturbing is the growing pattern of intolerance and desperation emerging from the NPP as the popularity of Mayor Talib Bensouda and the UMC continue to rise across the country. Instead of engaging citizens politically and democratically, some officials are resorting to intimidation tactics and misuse of public office.

Traditional leaders should never be reduced to pawns in partisan politics.

Alkalolu are custodians of culture, community stability, and local leadership. Traditionally, they step aside voluntarily because of age, illness, or personal reasons — not because political authorities are uncomfortable with the views or affiliations of their family members.

The people of Nyangen know who their alkalo is. They know where he lives. They know his service and contribution to the village. No politically engineered letter can erase that reality.

This action should concern every Gambian who believes in democracy, justice, and fairness. Today it is Baboucarr Nyang. Tomorrow it could be any citizen who dares to associate with the opposition.

The misuse of state institutions for partisan purposes undermines democracy and weakens public trust in governance. Those responsible for this injustice must be held accountable, and this politically motivated decision should be reversed immediately.

Tombong Saidy

Unite Movement

The Gambia and Senegal bound by history united for progress

Dear Editor

The official visit of Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye to The Gambia is far more than a diplomatic engagement. It is a powerful reminder of a relationship forged by history, strengthened by culture, and sustained by a shared vision for peace, prosperity, and regional progress.

Few nations in Africa enjoy the unique bond that exists between The Gambia and Senegal. Our peoples are connected not merely by geography but by centuries of family ties, common traditions, shared languages, and enduring social and economic interactions. The Senegambian relationship stands today as one of Africa’s most remarkable examples of coexistence and fraternity.

At a time when many regions across the world are confronted by division, uncertainty, and geopolitical tensions, The Gambia and Senegal continue to demonstrate that cooperation remains the most effective pathway to development. This visit therefore comes at a moment of profound significance for both nations and for the wider West African region.

For The Gambia, the visit presents an opportunity to deepen collaboration in trade, agriculture, transport, energy, tourism, education, and security. It offers a chance to strengthen economic corridors that can create jobs for young people, facilitate commerce, and improve the livelihoods of communities on both sides of the border. The aspirations of our citizens extend beyond political ceremonies. They seek tangible outcomes that enhance economic growth, reduce poverty, and expand opportunities for future generations.

Equally important is the message this visit sends to the international community. It demonstrates that African nations possess the capacity to solve challenges through dialogue, partnership, and mutual respect. The future of Africa will not be built in isolation. It will be built through strategic cooperation among nations that recognise their collective interests and shared destiny.

The Gambia has every reason to welcome President Faye with warmth and optimism. As Africa advances toward greater economic integration and continental cooperation, the friendship between Banjul and Dakar remains a beacon of what is possible when neighbouring nations choose partnership over rivalry and unity over division.

History has already made The Gambia and Senegal neighbours. Visionary leadership must now transform that historic relationship into an even stronger foundation for sustainable development, regional stability, and shared prosperity. That is the enduring promise of this visit and the future that both nations have the opportunity to build together.

Omar Pullo Bah

Sanchaba