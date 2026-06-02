NPP-LED ALLIANCE SLAMS OPPOSITION’S ‘DISINFORMATION’ CAMPAIGN

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By Omar Bah

The secretariat of the NPP-led alliance has hit back at “premeditated, synchronised political operation” by opposition-aligned media platforms aimed at smearing the government of President Adama Barrow with allegations of misconduct and corruption.

In a long statement issued from Bundung, the secretariat said it had “studied, traced, and discerned” the architecture of the campaign and concluded that it was designed to exploit the run-up to the December 2026 presidential election.

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The statement issued by the alliance coordinator Mai Ahmad Fatty, said the bad press being directed at the government is neither journalism or whistleblowing, nor public-interest advocacy.

“It is a premeditated, synchronised political operation assembled in the lengthening shadow of the December 2026 Presidential Election, by political actors who have exhausted every credible instrument of opposition and who now, in the desperation of irrelevance, reach for the oldest and most dishonourable weapon in the political arsenal: the unsubstantiated allegation, amplified without restraint until repetition itself acquires the deceptive appearance of truth.”

It claimed every recent allegation of corruption against government officials has been “promulgated without credible verifiable source, without recourse to legal process, and in flagrant disregard of the elementary journalistic obligation to put the allegation to the accused before publication”.

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These, it argued, are “political projectiles fashioned in the garb of news,” not investigative disclosures.

It contended that amplifying corruption claims against unnamed officials through anonymous sources in an election year is an old ruse.

“While we do not recoil from scrutiny, we reject categorically and without equivocation political theatre cynically dressed in the robes of accountability,” the statement noted.

Regarding the allegations, it said there was “no judicial finding, no credible institutional determination, no whistleblower of established integrity” supporting the claims.

“The injury being nursed is not to the public interest. It is to political ambition. When allegations arrive pre-packaged, coordinated across platforms, and timed to the electoral calendar, they become instruments of a campaign, not expressions of concern for the republic.”

The statement credited President Barrow with presiding over “the most consequential democratic and developmental transformation in this nation’s post-independence history.”

It cited the dismantling of a 22-year autocratic order, the creation of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission, the most ambitious infrastructure expansion in the country’s history, sustained macroeconomic stability recognised by international financial institutions, and the country’s dignified re-engagement with the international community. “These are not assertions. They are documented. They are visible to every Gambian eye. They are felt in every Gambian life.”

The Secretariat accused the opposition of having “failed, at every juncture, to lay before the Gambian people a coherent, costed, and credible alternative vision. “What unites them is not principle. Their only common agenda is the singular and consuming objective of dislodging President Barrow.”