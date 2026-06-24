NPP WCR executive member resigns ‘over Barrow’s third term bid’

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By Omar Bah

Fanding Baldeh, an executive member of the National People’s Party (NPP) for the West Coast Region, has resigned from his party position and quit the party with immediate effect, citing a fundamental split with the party’s direction over President Adama Barrow’s bid for a third term.

In his resignation letter seen by The Standard yesterday, Baldeh said his decision was driven by “fundamental differences in vision and values,” and a worrying drift from basic democratic principles under the current NPP leadership.

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“After long and careful reflection, it is with a heavy heart that I submit my resignation as an Executive Member of the National People’s Party’s West Coast Regional Executive, and as an NPP member with immediate effect,” Baldeh wrote.

“My decision stems from fundamental differences in vision and values, particularly regarding the party’s stance on key democratic principles.”

At the core of Baldeh’s complaint is the president’s reported pursuit of a third term. Baldeh argues that such a move would pose a “significant threat” to the country’s democratic architecture.

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“Extending beyond two terms poses a significant threat to our democratic system, potentially eroding the checks and balances that ensure power is distributed fairly,” his letter stated. He warned that normalising a third-term bid would set a dangerous precedent that weakens institutional restraints on executive power.

Baldeh also accused the current regime of “lack of good governance,” singling out weak performance in the fight against corruption and in upholding the rule of law. He said the government’s record has been “disappointing,” arguing that transparency, accountability and an uncompromising commitment to justice must be non-negotiable features of public leadership.

“The current regime’s inability to effectively fight corruption and uphold the rule of law has been disappointing,” he wrote. “Good governance requires transparency, accountability, and a commitment to justice, which I believe have been lacking.”

The resignation frames the NPP’s current stance on the third-term question as a prioritisation of “political expediency over democratic principles.” Baldeh said he could not in good conscience remain part of a movement that, in his view, appears to compromise foundational democratic norms.

“As someone who values democracy deeply, I can no longer align myself with a party that appears to compromise these values,” he added, emphasising that his move is grounded in principle rather than personal grievance.

Although stepping away from the party, Baldeh pledged to continue promoting democratic values, transparency and accountability in Gambian politics. He said he will remain active in public life as an advocate for these principles and called on the NPP to “reconsider its stance” and realign with the democratic values that have guided the nation’s progress.

“I remain committed to supporting democratic ideals and principles. I will continue to advocate for good governance, transparency, and accountability in our political system,” his resignation letter stated.