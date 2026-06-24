Global peace index ranks Gambia as Africa’s 4th most peaceful country

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Press release

The Government of The Gambia welcomes the findings of the Global Peace Index (GPI) 2026, which again recognises The Gambia as one of the most peaceful countries in Africa.

The report highlights The Gambia’s continued progress in safety and security, low levels of internal conflict, and strengthened national stability, reflecting ongoing efforts to consolidate peace and democratic governance.

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Government views this recognition as a result of the collective commitment of Gambians, security services, civil society, and development partners in maintaining national peace and cohesion.

This achievement underscores the Government’s commitment to strengthening institutions, promoting the rule of law, and advancing inclusive development. Government further calls on all citizens to continue safeguarding peace, unity, and tolerance as key foundations for national progress.

Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services